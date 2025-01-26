Vijayawada teacher roots for Vedic Maths inclusion in curriculum

VIJAYAWADA: Mathematics enthusiast Bondili Maruthi Ram Singh of Poranki village, has dedicated his life to reshaping how students approach the subject. Singh’s extraordinary skills with numbers have inspired countless students, teachers, and institutions across the country.

Guided by his mother, Bharathi Bai, who introduced him to arithmetic basics, Singh’s love for Mathematics began at an early age. At just five, his interest deepened under the tutelage of his guru Burra Padmanabha Sharma, who introduced him to Vedic Mathematics. His father, Krishna Singh, a private employee, played a supportive role in fostering his passion alongside formal education.

Holding a Master’s in Commerce and a Bachelor’s in Education, Singh initially worked as a Social Studies teacher in private schools. However, his unparalleled ability to solve complex problems, perform calculations involving 10-digit numbers, recite tables up to 200 levels, and determine calendar dates instantly, established him as a Vedic Maths expert.

A corporate school recognised his talent and established a department specifically for him, where he trained students in Vedic Mathematics across its branches nationwide. His expertise also led him to conduct seminars at universities, including NIT Agartala, where he trained government teachers in advanced calculation techniques.

Singh extended his passion by conducting workshops and mentoring students and teachers. He offered free sessions in government schools in Kondapalli, Guntupalli, and Mulapadu, introducing economically disadvantaged students to Vedic Mathematics. His contributions earned him the Swana Shri Award in 2018, conferred by Bangalore-based Love India.

Over the years, Singh has transformed the lives of more than 50,000 students, helping them conquer their fear of Maths. He has also trained over 50,000 teachers across India through his paper-free, pen-free methods, earning widespread acclaim.

As the former principal of Bhashyam Public School, Jaggaiahpet, he imparted values-based education and competitive skills to over 1,800 students. Singh has actively advocated for integrating Vedic Mathematics into school curricula. During a recent meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, he explained the subject’s significance.

He aspires to expand his work nationwide. “With government or Corporate Social Responsibility funding, we can show the world of India’s mathematical prowess,” he told TNIE.