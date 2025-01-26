Vizag adventurer’s 'Million Amazing Women': A Portrait of Global Stories

VISAKHAPATNAM: For Bharadwaj Dayala, the open road is more than just a pathway to adventure—it’s a route to change. Known for his awe-inspiring feat of covering 47,000 kilometres across 16 countries on a motorcycle in 2006, the social activist is now setting out on a mission that is as ambitious as it is heartfelt.

Standing before a captivated audience at the Vizag Press Club, Bharadwaj recently unveiled his latest passion project—Million Amazing Women. The initiative aims to photograph one million women from every culture, background, and walk of life across 195 countries. Starting on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2025, from his hometown Visakhapatnam, this project blends his love for travel, photography, and advocacy for social change.

“I want to inspire, uplift, and connect people worldwide by telling women’s stories through my lens,” he shared. For Bharadwaj, this isn’t just a journey; it’s a mission to amplify the voices of women and celebrate their resilience.

Bharadwaj’s love for travel and his commitment to social causes date back to his groundbreaking motorcycle expedition in 2006. “I began my solo adventure from Vizag Beach Road to Mumbai and ventured through Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North and South America, and Australia,” he recalled. “When I returned to Vizag, the journey had not only transformed me but also inspired countless individuals.”