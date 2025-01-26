Vizag adventurer’s 'Million Amazing Women': A Portrait of Global Stories

VISAKHAPATNAM: For Bharadwaj Dayala, the open road is more than just a pathway to adventure—it’s a route to change. Known for his awe-inspiring feat of covering 47,000 kilometres across 16 countries on a motorcycle in 2006, the social activist is now setting out on a mission that is as ambitious as it is heartfelt.
Standing before a captivated audience at the Vizag Press Club, Bharadwaj recently unveiled his latest passion project—Million Amazing Women. The initiative aims to photograph one million women from every culture, background, and walk of life across 195 countries. Starting on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2025, from his hometown Visakhapatnam, this project blends his love for travel, photography, and advocacy for social change.
“I want to inspire, uplift, and connect people worldwide by telling women’s stories through my lens,” he shared. For Bharadwaj, this isn’t just a journey; it’s a mission to amplify the voices of women and celebrate their resilience.
Bharadwaj’s love for travel and his commitment to social causes date back to his groundbreaking motorcycle expedition in 2006. “I began my solo adventure from Vizag Beach Road to Mumbai and ventured through Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North and South America, and Australia,” he recalled. “When I returned to Vizag, the journey had not only transformed me but also inspired countless individuals.”
During that expedition, Bharadwaj campaigned for road safety, voter awareness, and women’s empowerment, demonstrating how one man on a bike could spark global conversations. The Million Amazing Women project takes its inspiration from an iconic image—Dorothea Lange’s The Migrant Mother. “That photograph struck a chord with people around the world, highlighting the plight of migrant workers during the Great Depression. It made me wonder about the impact I could create through my own work,” he said.
Bharadwaj envisions his project as a visual documentary of women’s struggles and triumphs. “There are countless challenges that women still face globally. By capturing their lives through my lens, I hope to tell their stories and foster empathy and understanding,” he explained.
The project’s scope is unprecedented. “Instead of focusing on 10, 100, or 1,000 portraits, I thought—why not one million? This will be a lifetime achievement, a legacy that no one else has attempted,” he observed.
The portraits will be shared on the website millionamazingwomen.com and various social media platforms, ensuring their stories reach a global audience. “This is about living a life that benefits both myself and humanity,” he added with conviction.
Born and raised in Visakhapatnam, Bharadwaj credits his hometown for shaping his adventurous and philanthropic spirit. Now, with the support of his community, he’s set to embark on a journey that will take him to every corner of the world.