Against all odds: Tirupati’s Bhavya battles hardship to shine in hockey and judo

TIRUPATI: for 17-year-old K Bhavya of Tirupati, poverty and personal loss were never deterrents. In fact, they became her stepping stones. Despite a life filled with hardship and limited means, this spirited youngster has carved out a place for herself in the national sports arena, shining bright in both hockey and judo.
Currently pursuing her Intermediate second year (CEC) in a private college in Tirupati, Bhavya has already made her mark on the national stage. A few days ago, she was selected for the National Sub-Junior Hockey Tournament - 2025, being held in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Earlier, Bhavya was part of the Andhra team that won gold at the Sub-Junior National Hockey Tournament - 2024, and also took part in the South Zone Sub-Junior tournament held in Madikeri, Karnataka. Her exceptional talent soon earned her a spot in the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kollam (Kerala), where she is currently undergoing advanced training on turf.
Behind Bhavya’s sports journey lies a deeply moving story of resilience. She lost her father at a young age and has been living with her bedridden mother, with paralysis. “There were times when I couldn’t even afford shoes to play,” Bhavya shared in a heartfelt conversation with TNIE. “It’s only due to my maternal uncle that we’ve been able to survive. He pays my school fee and supports my travel for tournaments.”
Her journey began at MGM High School in Tirupati, where her Physical Education Teacher M Prasanna Lakshmi first spotted her talent. “It’s because of her unflinching support that I was able to apply for SAI. She treated my dream as her own,” Bhavya said.
From there, Bhavya was taken under the wing of SAP hockey coach G Srilakshmi Karuna, who refined her skills. “She trained me tirelessly for four hours a day at the SV Arts College ground,” Bhavya recalled. “She even dropped me home after practice because I couldn’t afford a rickshaw.”
Coach Srilakshmi Karuna, speaking to TNIE, praised Bhavya’s focus and energy. “She has always been dynamic on the field, playing primarily as a center-forward or inside player. Her commitment sets her apart.” The coach also confirmed that Bhavya is currently in Ranchi, representing AP at the national level.
Her journey was also supported by senior hockey players like Ramesh, Aditya, and others who helped her fine-tune her techniques and game sense. In addition to hockey, Bhavya is also a State-level judo player, having won three gold medals in the sport before 2022. However, her heart was set on hockey, and she decided to dedicate herself fully to the game.
Her determination has finally opened the doors to a promising future with her selection to SAI-Kollam, where she is honing her skills to compete at the highest level. With tears in her eyes and fire in her heart, Bhavya declares, “My dream is to represent India at the Olympics one day. I’m ready to give everything I have to make that happen.” Her story is yet another shining example of how the family background is never a barrier when there’s passion, perseve rance, and the right support. “The turf may be tough, but Bhavya is tougher,” she says, embodying the spirit of a true champion.