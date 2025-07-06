Against all odds: Tirupati’s Bhavya battles hardship to shine in hockey and judo

TIRUPATI: for 17-year-old K Bhavya of Tirupati, poverty and personal loss were never deterrents. In fact, they became her stepping stones. Despite a life filled with hardship and limited means, this spirited youngster has carved out a place for herself in the national sports arena, shining bright in both hockey and judo.

Currently pursuing her Intermediate second year (CEC) in a private college in Tirupati, Bhavya has already made her mark on the national stage. A few days ago, she was selected for the National Sub-Junior Hockey Tournament - 2025, being held in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Earlier, Bhavya was part of the Andhra team that won gold at the Sub-Junior National Hockey Tournament - 2024, and also took part in the South Zone Sub-Junior tournament held in Madikeri, Karnataka. Her exceptional talent soon earned her a spot in the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kollam (Kerala), where she is currently undergoing advanced training on turf.

Behind Bhavya’s sports journey lies a deeply moving story of resilience. She lost her father at a young age and has been living with her bedridden mother, with paralysis. “There were times when I couldn’t even afford shoes to play,” Bhavya shared in a heartfelt conversation with TNIE. “It’s only due to my maternal uncle that we’ve been able to survive. He pays my school fee and supports my travel for tournaments.”

Her journey began at MGM High School in Tirupati, where her Physical Education Teacher M Prasanna Lakshmi first spotted her talent. “It’s because of her unflinching support that I was able to apply for SAI. She treated my dream as her own,” Bhavya said.