Eco-champions empower village communities for sustainable livelihood

BHUBANESWAR: In the quiet village of Naranpur in Puri district, a silent revolution is taking roots with the efforts of Bilasini Mallik, a 48-year-old bamboo artisan turned climate warrior.

Away from the public eye, Bilasini is transforming lives by promoting sustainable farming, helping families in managing their waste, and bringing change to fields, one step at a time. She started working for the government as a ‘climate champion’ in 2023 and has so far helped 170 farmers in her area in adopting climate-resilient paddy cultivation, boosting yield while cutting the costs.

She has also guided 104 families in setting up kitchen gardens and improved waste management in over 80 households. Besides, the woman has introduced horticulture and livestock practices to enhance incomes of several other rural families.

Her work, forest officials said, has already touched over 422 people directly in the Bramhagiri area. “The opportunity to become a climate champion has provided me the scope to work in nearly 14 villages of Bramhagiri panchayat. People now see me not just as a bamboo artisan but as someone who brings change. It has also earned me respect in my village and the confidence of knowing that I can support my family and others,” she said.

Like Bilasini, 26-year-old Krishna Behera from Sunapur, a small fishing village in Ganjam coast, is another eco-champion who has been working for the cause of climate change. She is helping farmers in adopting scientific crab farming, enabling families, who were solely dependent on uncertain fishing trips to sea, to have an alternative source of income. Daughter of a fisher family, Behera is also leading plastic pollution cleanup drives and teaches school children about cyclone preparedness.

Like Bilasini and Krishna, about 300 women at the grassroots are working as ‘climate champions’, empowering communities for climate action through climate-resilient farming techniques and other sustainable practices in four districts - Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara and Puri.