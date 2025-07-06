Handball and hope: Vijayawada’s Satya rises on national stage, dreams of India jersey

VIJAYAWADA: Boyi Satya, a determined and passionate handball player from Vijayawada, is making her mark on the national stage while pursuing her first year of B.Com (Taxation and Procedures) at Kakaraparti Bhavanarayana (KBN) College. At just 18, she has already represented Andhra Pradesh in eight national handball championships, emerging as a symbol of hard work, resilience, and ambition.

Satya’s dedication was recognised at the highest level when she received the Best Female Sportsperson award from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

This proud moment marked a new milestone in her journey, adding further motivation to her dream of representing India. Her journey began in Class 7, when she was inspired by senior players who went on to secure government jobs in the Railways and banks through sports quota.

“I saw my seniors playing handball and achieving something great in life. That lit a spark in me. I wanted to become like them and make my family proud,” Satya recalls.

After joining KBN College, she came under the mentorship of Physical Education Director Hemachandar Rao, who recognised her potential early on.

“Satya is always focused and fearless. What sets her apart is her discipline; she never missed a session, even during the summer holidays,” says Rao. He adds that the college was quick to support her, offering free education and access to all sports facilities, recognising her as a true asset to the institution. Under Rao’s coaching and with the college’s backing, Satya began training and soon started participating in national-level competitions.