Breaking barriers, building future: A tribe’s rise to the top

KURNOOL: S Naga Swamy Naik, a 50- year-old from a poor tribal family, has risen to become the Principal of Government Vocational College, setting an inspiring example for many. His life is a testament to the power of relentless perseverance and a heart for service, demonstrating what can be achieved even against the steepest odds. Born in Velugodu village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, Naik defied all social and economic barrier to become a college principal. His journey is not just inspiring but transformative.
Naik belongs to the Sugali tribal community, a socially and economically disadvantaged group characterised by low literacy rates, minimal employment opportunities, and chronic financial instability. Despite the challenges, Naik displayed a thirst for learning from a young age. He completed his 10th grade in his native village and began part-time jobs to aid his education.
Through sheer will and determination, he earned a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, a B.Tech from Sri Venkateswara University, an M.Tech in Plastic Technology, and a postgraduate degree in English Literature. Naik began his professional life in the private sector, working in senior roles at companies, including Sudhakar Polymers, VYBRE Automate, and Suraj Polymers. His contributions to engineering and quality control are instrumental in major projects. He also worked internationally, where he was involved in testing quality for wine bottle materials.
In 2009, Naik transitioned into government service as a Junior Assistant at the Government Degree College in Koilakuntla. With unwavering dedication, he rose through hardships to become a college principal. However, his real impact lies far beyond administrative duties. As he struggled during his growing stages due to poverty, Naik dedicated his life to uplift the underprivileged youth, especially those from tribal and rural communities. He aided the education of over 400 financially weak students and facilitated employment for over 600 others through his network. “Service is my passion, and reaching goals is my hobby,” he says, a mantra that has guided his journey.
Naik’s efforts span across social, educational, environmental, and spiritual domains, including organising awareness programmes, planting over 2,000 trees, and conducting seminars. Naik has been honoured with 32 prestigious awards and over 100 accolades, including the Golden Nandi Award, APJ Abdul Kalam Award, and Dr BR Ambedkar National Award. He received international recognition, including a Book of World Records entry and commendations from the United Nations Academic Impact initiative.
Naik credits his wife, S Kalyani Bai, as his strongest pillar of support, said, “She walked with me every step of the way, from my days of struggle to my years of service.” Looking back, Naik sees his hardships not as obstacles but as lessons, emphasising that helping the underprivileged is not just a duty but an obligation. His story serves as a reminder that no background is too humble, and no challenge too great, when fueled by education, integrity, and the desire to give back.