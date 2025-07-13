Breaking barriers, building future: A tribe’s rise to the top

KURNOOL: S Naga Swamy Naik, a 50- year-old from a poor tribal family, has risen to become the Principal of Government Vocational College, setting an inspiring example for many. His life is a testament to the power of relentless perseverance and a heart for service, demonstrating what can be achieved even against the steepest odds. Born in Velugodu village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, Naik defied all social and economic barrier to become a college principal. His journey is not just inspiring but transformative.

Naik belongs to the Sugali tribal community, a socially and economically disadvantaged group characterised by low literacy rates, minimal employment opportunities, and chronic financial instability. Despite the challenges, Naik displayed a thirst for learning from a young age. He completed his 10th grade in his native village and began part-time jobs to aid his education.

Through sheer will and determination, he earned a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, a B.Tech from Sri Venkateswara University, an M.Tech in Plastic Technology, and a postgraduate degree in English Literature. Naik began his professional life in the private sector, working in senior roles at companies, including Sudhakar Polymers, VYBRE Automate, and Suraj Polymers. His contributions to engineering and quality control are instrumental in major projects. He also worked internationally, where he was involved in testing quality for wine bottle materials.