Empowered rural women drive change in Vizianagaram

The awards were presented to the two MMFs on August 15 in New Delhi, with Gantyada MMF receiving a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and Rajam MMF receiving Rs 1 lakh. Women in these areas have improved and established themselves as organized societies known as Self Help Groups (SHGs) by providing financial and fiscal services, skill training, production of eco-friendly goods, and linkage of market facilities. Gantyada MMF has been selected as the state-level best MMF for three consecutive years, including 2024, when it received the nationwide top and best society award.

The dedicated work of every member of the Gantyada and Rajam mandals CLF/SHGs satisfied the parameters fixed for the selection of the “Atmanirbhar Sangathan Puraskar-2024.” Apart from financial and fiscal services, the two MMFs are creating awareness among women and children at the village level on various social and legal issues.

Minister for MSME, SERP, NRI Relations, and Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, praised the achievement, stating that it is a sign of sustainable development in rural areas. SHGs, MMFs District Project Manager, A Chiranjivi, attributed the success to the collective work of the women. At the same time, the MMF presidents for Rajam and Gantyada, D Bhavani and K Anasuya, expressed their dedication to eradicating poverty, unemployment, and underemployment.