Empowered rural women drive change in Vizianagaram

SRIKAKULAM: N Women in backward areas have achieved nationwide recognition by overcoming poverty with commitment and showing outstanding contributions.
Two Cluster Level Federations (CLF)/ Mandal Mahila Federation (MMF) of Gantyada and Rajam in Vizianagaram district have received the Government of India’s prestigious award, “Atmanirbhar Sangathan Puraskar-2024,” established by the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).
The DAY-NRLM, which operates under the Union Ministry for Rural Development, aims to eliminate poverty. The two MMFs were selected for the award under the category of services more than five years old from the South India region, which includes eight states: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Gantyada MMF achieved first place across the nation, and Rajam MMF secured third place in achievement of financial sustainability, self-employment, social gathering, social inclusion, and creation of standard livelihood opportunities in farming and non-farming sectors.
The awards were presented to the two MMFs on August 15 in New Delhi, with Gantyada MMF receiving a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and Rajam MMF receiving Rs 1 lakh. Women in these areas have improved and established themselves as organized societies known as Self Help Groups (SHGs) by providing financial and fiscal services, skill training, production of eco-friendly goods, and linkage of market facilities. Gantyada MMF has been selected as the state-level best MMF for three consecutive years, including 2024, when it received the nationwide top and best society award.
The dedicated work of every member of the Gantyada and Rajam mandals CLF/SHGs satisfied the parameters fixed for the selection of the “Atmanirbhar Sangathan Puraskar-2024.” Apart from financial and fiscal services, the two MMFs are creating awareness among women and children at the village level on various social and legal issues.
Minister for MSME, SERP, NRI Relations, and Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, praised the achievement, stating that it is a sign of sustainable development in rural areas. SHGs, MMFs District Project Manager, A Chiranjivi, attributed the success to the collective work of the women. At the same time, the MMF presidents for Rajam and Gantyada, D Bhavani and K Anasuya, expressed their dedication to eradicating poverty, unemployment, and underemployment.