Odisha’s first government chauffeur Sandhya drives a big change

BHUBANESWAR: In the corridors of Lok Seva Bhawan where policies are shaped and futures envisioned, a change is taking shape not in a boardroom, but behind the wheels. Mayurbhanj’s Sandhya Rani Majhi has become the first woman driver to be appointed as an official government chauffeur in the state recently. Her inclusion into the male-dominated profession at the age of 44 has become a symbol of inclusion and proof that when women, especially those in traditionally invisible roles, are given opportunity and respect, they rise with resilience and pride. Majhi always wanted to take up a career in defence or navy. But after some failed attempts, she decided to pursue her passion for driving and make a career in it.

However, in the absence of any scope, she started doing other parttime jobs. “I got married in 2005. My husband Ram Ray Majhi, who is also a driver, always stood behind me as a pillar of support. He even bought a second-hand Nano car to help me learn driving,” she said. After working as a rental driver for over a decade, Majhi joined the HMV training centre at Chhatia in Jajpur in 2023 and even got an opportunity to join as a driver in Japan. But family obligations forced her to stay back.

“This was when I got an opportunity from H&UD and Transport secretary Usha Padhee to opt for the profession, and joined without giving a second thought. However, I wasn’t aware that doing so, I would become the first official chauffeur in a government vehicle. It makes me happy. The job has not only helped me follow my passion but has also made me financially independent,” she said.