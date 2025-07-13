Sankirtan shows the way to save forests from wildfire

KEONJHAR: Sankirtan - a vibrant form of devotional art - holds crowds together in rural Odisha even today. The art form, though, is no longer confined to devotion alone. Because, the artistes have been using it as a medium to address issues that are crucialtorural livelihood. One such performer is Pramila Pradhan of Murgapahadi village in Ghatagaon block of Keonjhar district who runs Radhakrushna Sankirtan Mandali.

This year, she and her troupe moved across all villages in h e r p a n c h a y a t throughout the summer season, performing Sankirtan and raising awareness against the hazards of forest fire. Her kirtans struck a chord with the people and resulted in voluntary action in many parts too. Five years back, Pramila revived a Sankirtan Mandali that was formed by her fatherin- law three decades back.

While he could not sustain it due to lack of funds, Pramila decided to revive the Sankirtan Mandali in 2021 by roping in members from her village and nearby villages. Her motive was to supplement her family income and also help a few others in the area in doing so. Today, the 20-member troupe has 10 women of Murgapahadi village including adolescent girls. While the women sing, the men play the musical instruments.

“In the last five years, we must have performed in at least 40 places in the district to mark many religious occasions, be it festivals, birth and thread ceremonies or weddings. And people have appreciated our performance time and again,” she said.