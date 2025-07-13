Warp, weft, wonder: Artistry of Nagaraju

ANANTAPUR: In the heart of Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district, known for its handloom legacy, Jujare Nagaraju has emerged as a visionary artisan, blending heritage with innovation.

From a modest weaver to a National Award-winning designer, Nagaraju’s journey reflects perseverance, creativity, and dedication to preserving traditional craft.

Nagaraju began his career crafting sarees, shawls, and wall hangings in a time when design resources were scarce. Despite the challenges, he developed intricate patterns with remarkable skill.

A turning point came two decades ago during a visit to Lepakshi, where the temple’s exquisite stone carvings inspired him to weave similar mot i f s into handloom textiles. In 2002, he created his first Lepakshi-inspired saree, earning praise from peers and officials. Encouraged by the recognition, he pursued formal training at the Central Silk Board in Bengaluru and the Weavers’ Service Centre in Hyderabad. This sharpened his technical expertise and fuelled a series of innovative creations. In 2004, he designed a saree featuring conch and chakra motifs for the climax of Jr NTR’s film Samba. Commissioned by local fans, the saree gained wide attention and won him a State Award in 2006.