Warp, weft, wonder: Artistry of Nagaraju

ANANTAPUR: In the heart of Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district, known for its handloom legacy, Jujare Nagaraju has emerged as a visionary artisan, blending heritage with innovation.
From a modest weaver to a National Award-winning designer, Nagaraju’s journey reflects perseverance, creativity, and dedication to preserving traditional craft.
Nagaraju began his career crafting sarees, shawls, and wall hangings in a time when design resources were scarce. Despite the challenges, he developed intricate patterns with remarkable skill.
A turning point came two decades ago during a visit to Lepakshi, where the temple’s exquisite stone carvings inspired him to weave similar mot i f s into handloom textiles. In 2002, he created his first Lepakshi-inspired saree, earning praise from peers and officials. Encouraged by the recognition, he pursued formal training at the Central Silk Board in Bengaluru and the Weavers’ Service Centre in Hyderabad. This sharpened his technical expertise and fuelled a series of innovative creations. In 2004, he designed a saree featuring conch and chakra motifs for the climax of Jr NTR’s film Samba. Commissioned by local fans, the saree gained wide attention and won him a State Award in 2006.
In 2017, Nagaraju commemorated ISRO’s launch of 104 satellites by weaving a saree with the ISRO emblem, 104 rockets, and the Dharmachakra using 40 types of yarn, including silk, cotton, jute, and banana fibre. In 2020, for Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, he created a shawl depicting the Dandi March, which won him the National Award for Handloom Design. His talent extends beyond sarees. He has produced wall hangings for political figures such as Chief Ministers Nara Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, highlighting welfare schemes.
He also designed a special wall hanging for actor Chiranjeevi’s birthday and devotional pieces for the Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha S w a m y t e m p l e i n Mangalagiri. Nagaraju’s most ambitious project is a 60-metre-long, four-foot-wide silk artwork for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, illustrating 500 episodes from the Ramayana and repeating “Jai Shri Ram” 32,200 times in 13 languages. Created over four months at a personal cost of Rs 5.5 lakh, he awaits a meeting with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to present the masterpiece.
With support from his wife Usharani and children, Nagaraju operates 45 looms and dreams of receiving the Padma Shri. Committed to empowering weavers, he advocates for greater government support to strengthen the handloom sector. His journey from loom to national acclaim reflects the enduring spirit of Dharmavaram’s craft, reimagined for today’s world.