Corona Warrior on a cancer mission

VIJAYAWADA: At just 32, Dr KSL Sruthii stands as a beacon of service and vision, blending clinical brilliance with a deep commitment to social change. A gold medallist in MBBS and MS General Surgery, and pursuing her M.Ch in Surgical Oncology, Dr Sruthii is not only an accomplished doctor but also a tireless humanitarian working to make quality healthcare accessible to the poor.

Her journey into service began in 2012, as a medical student, when she founded Young India Volunteer Organisation, an NGO still active with nearly 300 young doctors.

Under her leadership, the organization has conducted rural health camps, telemedicine projects, and trained Anganwadi workers in maternal and child healthcare, especially in tribal regions.

She contributed to designing the 1,000 Days Maternal and Child Health Care Module for the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare and was invited by Ratan Tata to share her insights for the Tata Trust Electronic Health Initiative Project. She later established the Kotamraju Health Foundation, through which she continues to organize free medical camps and offer medications to the needy. Major treatments are facilitated through the NTR Vidya Seva Trust.

She also spearheads cancer awareness programs in colleges and inspires Class X students to pursue biology by explaining anatomy and medicine in engaging ways. Her School Health Project, which includes blood grouping, haemoglobin, and eye tests, was submitted to the Krishna District Education Officer.

Dr Sruthii’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic earned her the Corona Warrior Award, and her consistent work in women’s health brought her accolades from the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare. She was honoured by Dr Manjula Anagani for her “Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Health” and recently received the MSME Best Young Entrepreneur Award in New Delhi.