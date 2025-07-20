Telia Rumal Takes Telangana to twin triumphs

HYDERABAD: Once a luxury item for the elite, the iconic Telia Rumal, or ‘oiled handkerchief’, has become a symbol of the state’s handloom renaissance. For the first time, the Ministry of Textiles has recognised both innovation and enterprise from the adopted homeland of this craft at the 2025 National Handloom Awards. Entrepreneur Gajam Narmada shattered stereotypes by becoming the first woman from Telangana to win a national award in the marketing category. Parallelly, young weaver Godu Pavan, who dyes silk with flowers and roots, earned acclaim for reviving traditional motifs using entirely natural colours.

While originally from Chirala in Andhra Pradesh, Telia Rumal found a second home in Puttapaka village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Known for its intricate double ikat weave, the textile is crafted into square scarves traditionally used by both men and women. It has been accorded GI (Geographical Indication) status and remains one of the finest examples of Telangana’s weaving heritage.

Narmada, who belongs to a family of weavers in Shabdulapur village, Nalgonda district, began her journey in 2001, shuttling between her hometown and Hyderabad, selling sarees in small showrooms. At a time when handlooms struggled to find buyers, she knocked on every door, from Kalanjali to Chandana Brothers, marketing directly to stores and clients. In 2013, with Rs 10 lakh and her husband’s support, she launched Gajam Narmada Handloom. Today, her brand has a turnover of `8 crore, employing 300 people and supplying across Indian metros.

“This award is not just a personal milestone, it’s a recognition of every weaver I work with,” she tells TNIE. “I was inspired by veterans like Gajam Govardhan and Gajam Anjaiah, and designer Gaurang. This honour will inspire many more women to join this industry.”

Following father’s footsteps

In a parallel thread of legacy, Godu Pavan chose the loom over college. Son of national award-winning weaver Godu Srinu, Pavan set out to reimagine handloom sarees without a drop of chemical dye.