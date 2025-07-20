Thovalai Maanikka Maalai: Floral art that glitters like gem

KANNIYAKUMARI: In the picturesque village of Thovalai, nestled in the Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, the fragrance of flowers blends with the rich heritage of a unique traditional craft — the Thovalai Maanikka Maalai. While this beautiful floral art recently gained wider recognition by securing the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, it has been the lifeline of Palani Pandaram family for generations, who have kept it alive for over a century.

One of the leading torchbearers of this timeless craft is 40-year-old M T Vanitha Sree, a woman who is not only preserving her family’s tradition but also expanding it to benefit others. Thovalai is well-known for its vibrant flowers, and Vanitha, along with her family, has been making these exquisite garlands for decades. Every day, she, along with her father M Muthumperumal and mother M Tamilarasi, meticulously crafts the Maanikka Maalai to be sent to the renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala — a link that has existed for around 146 years.

Despite having a modern educational background with a B.Tech and MBA degree, Vanitha remains closely attached to this heritage art. She also worked as a software quality testing engineer for six years. She not only makes the Maanikka Maalai daily but also teaches it to local women, providing them with a way to earn from home. She also travelled to Rajasthan to instruct foreign tourists and Kolkata to teach floral art to students and others. Her uncle, S Sutalaiyanti, 56, shares the same mission, teaching men and women in the nearby village of Chenbagaramanputhur.