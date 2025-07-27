From Eluru pools to national podiums

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: To become a national or Olympic swimmer, aspiring athletes in India need to focus on early training, develop a strong work ethics, and navigate the challenges of balancing academics and training. They should also prioritise fitness and nutrition besides participating in swimming events. Support from coaches, family, and the sports ecosystem is crucial for success.

As coach B Ganesh noted, “To succeed in any sport, you have to be persistent. There will be more failures than victories, unless you are Usain Bolt. But you should never give up, keep putting your best foot forward all the time, and keep trying.”

Six swimmers from Eluru city, who hail from poor and average family background, have been selected for national-level championship competitions to be held in Bengaluru in August. The six students, aged 11 to 17 years, include Balaga Swami Naidu, M Dhanush Sai, Addada Rishwant, Shaik Hakeel, J Yashwasini and Unnamatla Mohana Deepti.

Despite facing challenges, these young swimmers have demonstrated resilience and determination. They spend five to six hours every day training and around Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month on nutritious food. Their families have been supportive, and the government has taken notice of their achievements.

Swami Naidu won five gold medals, Dhanush bags two gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal, Yashwasini gets two gold medals, Mohana Deepti clinched two bronze medals, Rishwant grabbed one bronze medal, and Shaik Hakeel won one bronze medal. Poverty did not deter them from achieving their goals.

Eluru Collector K Vetri Selvi felicitated the six swimmers at the Collectorate and said, “It is a proud moment for us that our players showcase their talent at the state level contest and win medals.”

Ganesh said, “There have been a lot of positive changes. What sets this sport apart is the fact that it is not just a race against other swimmers. It is a battle with the water that they swim in as well,” he said.