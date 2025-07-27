No degree, big invention: Andhra man develops 2-in-1 transport vehicle

KAKINADA: Ambition and activeness can lead to innovative ideas, as proven by Rayavarapu Sudheer Anvesh Kumar, who has developed a shape-shifting, expandable vehicle without any engineering degree or diploma. Remarkably, the vehicle operates on battery power and a hydraulic system.

Sudheer chose a four-seater Jeep model that can shrink in width to function like a bike, allowing it to move through heavy traffic with ease. If driven by a single person in congested areas, it can be reduced to the width of a bike to navigate forward smoothly. He aims to solve traffic issues, even in busy cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad.

Speaking with TNIE, Sudheer shared that he has many more innovative ideas in the pipeline. Originally from Vijayawada, Sudheer’s family relocated to Kakinada a few years ago. Despite his interest in engineering, he couldn’t pursue technical education due to his father’s illness and subsequent death. Instead, he completed a computer course in 2014 and later moved to Hyderabad for employment.

While working in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Sudheer frequently encountered heavy traffic, which inspired him to design an alternative mode of transport that could easily navigate traffic congestion. Noticing how bikes could maneuver through traffic while cars remained stuck, he conceptualized a vehicle that could switch between car and bike mode automatically.