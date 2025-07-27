No degree, big invention: Andhra man develops 2-in-1 transport vehicle

KAKINADA: Ambition and activeness can lead to innovative ideas, as proven by Rayavarapu Sudheer Anvesh Kumar, who has developed a shape-shifting, expandable vehicle without any engineering degree or diploma. Remarkably, the vehicle operates on battery power and a hydraulic system.
Sudheer chose a four-seater Jeep model that can shrink in width to function like a bike, allowing it to move through heavy traffic with ease. If driven by a single person in congested areas, it can be reduced to the width of a bike to navigate forward smoothly. He aims to solve traffic issues, even in busy cities like Bengaluru or Hyderabad.
Speaking with TNIE, Sudheer shared that he has many more innovative ideas in the pipeline. Originally from Vijayawada, Sudheer’s family relocated to Kakinada a few years ago. Despite his interest in engineering, he couldn’t pursue technical education due to his father’s illness and subsequent death. Instead, he completed a computer course in 2014 and later moved to Hyderabad for employment.
While working in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Sudheer frequently encountered heavy traffic, which inspired him to design an alternative mode of transport that could easily navigate traffic congestion. Noticing how bikes could maneuver through traffic while cars remained stuck, he conceptualized a vehicle that could switch between car and bike mode automatically.
Sudheer measured the dimensions of both bikes and cars and decided that his vehicle should be 7 feet in length and 2.11 feet in width when compact, and expandable to 4.2 feet width. The vehicle is powered by a battery and uses a hydraulic system to expand and contract. It has two foldable seats that can be four when expanded, one for driver and three for passengers.
The adjustable vehicle is built on a Jeep design with a load capacity of 1.5 tonnes. The vehicle itself weighs 410 kg, and when carrying four passengers weighing 80 kg each, the total weight reaches approximately 730 kg. Sudheer invested around Rs 2 lakh for components like the engine, tyres, battery, hydraulic system, metal body, paint, seats, steering, and braking system.
After completing the vehicle, Sudheer named it MZ (Melchi Zedak), similar in style to BMW. He conducted a trial run at Karnamgari Junction in Kakinada in May and posted videos on social media platforms. Following this, JNTU and Aditya University invited him for a felicitation and to examine his innovative vehicle.
Sudheer revealed that he is in talks with a UAE-based company for a project valued between Rs 50 to Rs 75 crore. He stated that if the government supports him, he could undertake even more innovative projects for the betterment of society.