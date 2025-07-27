Swachh honour for Tirupati’s women workforce

TIRUPATI: he temple city of Tirupati has once again proven its excellence in public sanitation, clinching the Presidential Award in the Swachh Survekshan Super League 2024-25 under the 3 to 5 lakh population category.

The credit for this remarkable achievement goes not just to high-level planning but to the relentless efforts of more than 400 women sanitary workers, whose hard work and dedication kept the city clean, day in and day out.

From Tirupati Municipal Corporation (MCT) Commissioner N Mourya to grassroots workers like P Subbamma, an illiterate yet committed sanitary worker, the collective spirit of teamwork and resilience has propelled Tirupati to the top spot in the country’s most prestigious cleanliness competition for the third consecutive year. These women begin their work before sunrise, typically starting at 5.00 am and stretching until 5.30 pm, with a short lunch break.

Armed with brooms, carts, and an unwavering spirit, they sweep streets, clear debris, and manage waste across the city’s 31.5 km radius. With a population of 5.5 lakh, Tirupati generates around 252 tonnes of waste daily - a mammoth task by any standard.

The civic chief acknowledged the pivotal role played by women workers, saying, “More than 60% of our sanitation workforce comprises women. Their unwavering commitment and consistent presence on the roads have been key to securing this prestigious award. Except for driving sanitary vehicles, they now handle nearly all aspects of sanitation work with growing confidence, while also managing their family responsibilities.”

She added that during the Swachh Survekshan drive, she visited the wards from 5.30 to 8.00 am daily to guide the workers, listen to their concerns, and keep morale high. “This hands-on approach helped sharpen focus and unity among the teams. This year, we also ensured 100% door-to-door garbage collection, a crucial factor in our top-ranking success.”