Swachh honour for Tirupati’s women workforce

TIRUPATI: he temple city of Tirupati has once again proven its excellence in public sanitation, clinching the Presidential Award in the Swachh Survekshan Super League 2024-25 under the 3 to 5 lakh population category.
The credit for this remarkable achievement goes not just to high-level planning but to the relentless efforts of more than 400 women sanitary workers, whose hard work and dedication kept the city clean, day in and day out.
From Tirupati Municipal Corporation (MCT) Commissioner N Mourya to grassroots workers like P Subbamma, an illiterate yet committed sanitary worker, the collective spirit of teamwork and resilience has propelled Tirupati to the top spot in the country’s most prestigious cleanliness competition for the third consecutive year. These women begin their work before sunrise, typically starting at 5.00 am and stretching until 5.30 pm, with a short lunch break.
Armed with brooms, carts, and an unwavering spirit, they sweep streets, clear debris, and manage waste across the city’s 31.5 km radius. With a population of 5.5 lakh, Tirupati generates around 252 tonnes of waste daily - a mammoth task by any standard.
The civic chief acknowledged the pivotal role played by women workers, saying, “More than 60% of our sanitation workforce comprises women. Their unwavering commitment and consistent presence on the roads have been key to securing this prestigious award. Except for driving sanitary vehicles, they now handle nearly all aspects of sanitation work with growing confidence, while also managing their family responsibilities.”
She added that during the Swachh Survekshan drive, she visited the wards from 5.30 to 8.00 am daily to guide the workers, listen to their concerns, and keep morale high. “This hands-on approach helped sharpen focus and unity among the teams. This year, we also ensured 100% door-to-door garbage collection, a crucial factor in our top-ranking success.”
The stories of these women are a testament to their grit and pride. P Subbamma, who has been sweeping the city’s streets for 23 years, said, “I lost my husband early and have no children. But I’ve never compromised on my work discipline. I take pride in keeping the temple city clean. All our women workers are punctual and committed.”
M Gangamma, who studied up to 5th class, shared a similar spirit, saying, “We never consider this job a burden. The Commissioner is very supportive - she visits often, speaks with us directly, and motivates us. That gives us a lot of confidence.”
T Bagavathi, an 8th class pass, said, “Though I didn’t study much, I know how important cleanliness is not just for our city, but for my family’s future. This job helps me support my children’s education. No matter the personal challenges, I make sure I report for duty at 5 am sharp.”
S Nagarathna, who completed up to 5th class, said, “When I see someone littering, I politely say, ‘Sir, don’t throw garbage on the road - it affects your health and your family’s too.’ Some listen, others don’t, but I won’t stop trying.”
The story of Tirupati’s sanitation success is not just about numbers or awards - it’s about empowering women at the grassroots, giving them dignity through work, and showing how leadership at the top can inspire excellence across the system. Thanks to the tireless efforts of these unsung heroines, Tirupati continues to shine not just as a spiritual beacon but as a model of cleanliness and civic pride.