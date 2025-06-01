Developing skills, transforming young lives

RAJASTHAN: In a country where traditional education rarely gets students industry-ready, the need for practical, skill-based training has never been felt more profoundly. Despite a number of governmental initiatives and efforts by private entities, the gulf between academics and industry needs persists in most parts of India.
Rising to meet this challenge in an innovative, technology-driven way is Jaipur-based entrepreneur Shipra Sharma Bhutani, whose work in the skill development sector is not only bridging the education-industry gap but also transforming countless lives across the nation.
An alumna of IIM-Calcutta, Shipra is the founder and CEO of Capacita Connect, one of India’s most successful tech startups in the skill development space. With four rounds of funding, Capacita is a trailblazer in training youth and professionals in emerging technologies — from artificial intelligence (AI) to blockchain, cybersecurity and data analytics.
Her startup has already won recognitions like the CII Industrial Innovation Award. It has also been featured in Forbes India’s prestigious Global Indian Brands and Leaders edition, alongside legacy groups like the Tata, Bajaj, Birla, HCL and Mahindra.
Her app, which supports India’s Skill India Mission, is one of the fastest-growing platforms in the country. In 2019, Shipra was listed among Forbes India’s leading entrepreneurs. A brand ambassador for She’s Mercedes, she has also been honoured with the Rajasthan Industry Icon Award.
But how did it all begin? Shipra’s passion for skill training was ignited during her time as an engineering lecturer. She observed a glaring disconnect — students earned degrees but lacked employable skills. As she realised the urgency of the problem, she left her job and, in 2008, started the primary skill academy Jagan Raj Professional Studies from the basement of her house with just 40 students.
Her mission was clear: to train underprivileged and marginalised individuals — manual scavengers, war widows, jail inmates and those from backward communities — in fields such as plumbing, beauty, security services and electrical work. The aim was not just employment but dignity for people from weaker sections of society.
“No organisation wanted to train these people. They were mentally and financially vulnerable and lacked access,” she shares, adding, “But the demand for their inclusion was real. This sector is highly unorganised, and we needed to create structure.”
In the past decade and a half, Shipra’s initiatives have helped train and empower over one lakh individuals, providing services like psychometric assessments, counselling, skill training and job placements.
Today, Shipra has expanded her vision to prepare India’s youth for the digital economy. Capacita Connect offers training in next-gen technologies like AI and data analytics.
Ask her why, and pat comes her answer: “Whether you’re a school student, a teacher, or a corporate professional, if you don’t understand the ABCD of emerging tech, you’re falling behind. We are training every segment of society to meet the current industry demands.”
Her startup also offers certification courses to faculty, students, corporates and educational institutions, ensuring widespread reach and real-world impact. In a major milestone, Capacita Connect has inked a `45-crore MoU with the Rajasthan government at the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit, which will enable the training of school and college students across the state in digital technologies.
Behind Shipra’s own powerful journey lies a story of deep personal loss and resilience. She lost her father at the age of 10, and five years later, her mother and brother passed away, too. Left alone to fend for herself and a younger foster brother, she faced overwhelming odds.
“I couldn’t find a purpose to live. I was in depression. But I realised I had to do something for children and women who suffer like I did,” she shares with an air of humility.
Drawing from her own tough childhood, she underscores the need to learn life skills, expressing, “We teach kids to score well but not how to face tragedy or rise after failure. That’s what we need to change.”
As more women entrepreneurs make their mark, the sky is the limit for India’s future.