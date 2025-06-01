Developing skills, transforming young lives

RAJASTHAN: In a country where traditional education rarely gets students industry-ready, the need for practical, skill-based training has never been felt more profoundly. Despite a number of governmental initiatives and efforts by private entities, the gulf between academics and industry needs persists in most parts of India.

Rising to meet this challenge in an innovative, technology-driven way is Jaipur-based entrepreneur Shipra Sharma Bhutani, whose work in the skill development sector is not only bridging the education-industry gap but also transforming countless lives across the nation.

An alumna of IIM-Calcutta, Shipra is the founder and CEO of Capacita Connect, one of India’s most successful tech startups in the skill development space. With four rounds of funding, Capacita is a trailblazer in training youth and professionals in emerging technologies — from artificial intelligence (AI) to blockchain, cybersecurity and data analytics.

Her startup has already won recognitions like the CII Industrial Innovation Award. It has also been featured in Forbes India’s prestigious Global Indian Brands and Leaders edition, alongside legacy groups like the Tata, Bajaj, Birla, HCL and Mahindra.

Her app, which supports India’s Skill India Mission, is one of the fastest-growing platforms in the country. In 2019, Shipra was listed among Forbes India’s leading entrepreneurs. A brand ambassador for She’s Mercedes, she has also been honoured with the Rajasthan Industry Icon Award.