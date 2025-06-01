Doctor-turned-MLA Chandru Lamani offers free SSLC coaching to rural students, inspires many

GADAG: Ducation is the best medicine for society's ills, believes Dr Chandru Lamani. Lamani (38), however, not only prescribes medicines but policies as well since he represents Shirahatti (SC reserved constituency) in the Karnataka Assembly.

The BJP MLA, who started his career as a general medicine doctor at a government taluk hospital, is a guru to many students. For the last five years Lamani has been giving free tuition to SSLC students.

In Lakshmeshwar, a free curriculum completion camp was held for two months during summer vacation for SSLC students for the 2025-26 academic year (Kannada medium) by Lamani Fans' club.

Every year hundreds of students attend these free classes. This year saw the participation of 300 students.

Mainly students from Haveri, Dharwad and Gadag districts attend the classes in Lakshmeshwar. The classes usually run from 9 am to 1 pm.

Lamani won the Assembly elections on a BJP ticket in 2023 and stopped practising as a doctor. But he has not stopped giving free tuition classes. He invites tahsildars, police sub-inspectors and other officials to take classes and give tips on how to prepare for examinations.

Lamani has won over patients, especially from less privileged background in Gadag district with empathy and prompt service. His services were much appreciated during Covid-19 pandemic. He treated many patients with respiratory issues and brought them back from the brink.

Lamani says there is a need for good coaching centres for rural students as many of them cannot afford admissions in private coaching centres in Gadag, Dharwad and Bengaluru.

It was to fill this gap Lamani got together with his close friends and like-minded people and started the free coaching centre. Many students who attended the Lamani tuitions have done well in SSLC and other exams.