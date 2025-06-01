Doctor-turned-MLA Chandru Lamani offers free SSLC coaching to rural students, inspires many

GADAG: Ducation is the best medicine for society's ills, believes Dr Chandru Lamani. Lamani (38), however, not only prescribes medicines but policies as well since he represents Shirahatti (SC reserved constituency) in the Karnataka Assembly.
The BJP MLA, who started his career as a general medicine doctor at a government taluk hospital, is a guru to many students. For the last five years Lamani has been giving free tuition to SSLC students.
In Lakshmeshwar, a free curriculum completion camp was held for two months during summer vacation for SSLC students for the 2025-26 academic year (Kannada medium) by Lamani Fans' club.
Every year hundreds of students attend these free classes. This year saw the participation of 300 students.
Mainly students from Haveri, Dharwad and Gadag districts attend the classes in Lakshmeshwar. The classes usually run from 9 am to 1 pm.
Lamani won the Assembly elections on a BJP ticket in 2023 and stopped practising as a doctor. But he has not stopped giving free tuition classes. He invites tahsildars, police sub-inspectors and other officials to take classes and give tips on how to prepare for examinations.
Lamani has won over patients, especially from less privileged background in Gadag district with empathy and prompt service. His services were much appreciated during Covid-19 pandemic. He treated many patients with respiratory issues and brought them back from the brink.
Lamani says there is a need for good coaching centres for rural students as many of them cannot afford admissions in private coaching centres in Gadag, Dharwad and Bengaluru.
It was to fill this gap Lamani got together with his close friends and like-minded people and started the free coaching centre. Many students who attended the Lamani tuitions have done well in SSLC and other exams.
Lamani visits the coaching centre during his free time and sometimes he also takes science classes. He also teaches students the art of about writing answers, facing exams and time management during the exams.
Students who attended the classes recently said that the MLA sir taught them lessons on elements of respiratory system, namely arteries, veins, blood purification, blood vessels related to the heart, pure blood, impure blood, oxygen and other respiratory functions. They told TNSE that Lamani explained to them how to memorise lessons and the benefits of continuous practice.
Ramkumar Pujar, a student who attended the classes, said, “We come from the rural part of Lakshmeshwar. We cannot afford to go to far places and take special coaching classes to prepare for SSLC exams. We are thankful to Dr Chandru as he arranged for teachers from Dharwad and other places. They patiently teach us even if we ask doubts repeatedly.”
Latha Honnavar, another student, said, “We are lucky as Lamani Fans' Association conducts free classes for all of us. There are good teachers. The MLA sir himself is a good teacher and there is no need to read again once he explains things to us.
Many students have done well in the examinations. We are thankful to all who are helping us to get quality education for free in this region.” Lamani fan club president Naveen Bellatti, Basavaraj Chakrasali, Vijaya Mekki and K R Lamani are the resource persons for the two-month free classes.
Attention to detail
The classes are run by 12 teachers, with two teachers assigned for each subject.
The MLA takes classes on Sundays and other times when he is free.
Going places
Many students from Suranagi, Gudigeri, Doddur, Kalasa, Ramagiri and surrounding villages have enrolled in colleges in Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi and other cities. They are pursuing courses in engineering, BAMS and other subjects.
Not on empty stomach
Dr Chandru Lamani Fans’ Association provides free breakfast to all students. An organisation of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) arranges for free milk.