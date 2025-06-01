From Bhimavaram to London: Aarein Uday Areti elected Deputy Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For talented youth, the sky is no longer the limit. This implies that with their skills and potential, they have immense opportunities open to them. The key is to actively seek and utilise those opportunities to reach their full potential.

Here, a Bhimavaram boy used the opportunity for growth. Aarein Uday Areti, a native of Tundurru village in Bhimavaram mandal, West Godavari district, got elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC). He was elected to the coveted post in London on May 21. Uday’s journey was unusual. The son of a college principal in the village, he nurtured an interest in tennis.

To pursue his hobby, he moved to Hyderabad while in upper primary school (Class VII) in Bhimavaram. He continued his studies till Intermediate in Hyderabad and moved back to Bhimavaram for a degree. He did his MBA in Narasapuram. The contacts he made during his tennis days in Hyderabad helped him move to London for an MS.

While studying, he became the secretary of the United Kingdom Telugu Association. He joined the Conservative Party and was actively involved in its activities. He was first elected councillor in 2018 and got a second chance in the subsequent election in 2022. Now, he has become the Deputy Mayor.

Sharing his views from London, Uday Areti told TNIE, “Leaders shape our teams, organisations and world. We need good leaders to help guide us and make the essential decisions, big and small, that keep things moving forward. My parents, sister Indu, and uncle Vijay Saladi are great influencers on my life from my childhood.”