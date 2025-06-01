From Bhimavaram to London: Aarein Uday Areti elected Deputy Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For talented youth, the sky is no longer the limit. This implies that with their skills and potential, they have immense opportunities open to them. The key is to actively seek and utilise those opportunities to reach their full potential.
Here, a Bhimavaram boy used the opportunity for growth. Aarein Uday Areti, a native of Tundurru village in Bhimavaram mandal, West Godavari district, got elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC). He was elected to the coveted post in London on May 21. Uday’s journey was unusual. The son of a college principal in the village, he nurtured an interest in tennis.
To pursue his hobby, he moved to Hyderabad while in upper primary school (Class VII) in Bhimavaram. He continued his studies till Intermediate in Hyderabad and moved back to Bhimavaram for a degree. He did his MBA in Narasapuram. The contacts he made during his tennis days in Hyderabad helped him move to London for an MS.
While studying, he became the secretary of the United Kingdom Telugu Association. He joined the Conservative Party and was actively involved in its activities. He was first elected councillor in 2018 and got a second chance in the subsequent election in 2022. Now, he has become the Deputy Mayor.
Sharing his views from London, Uday Areti told TNIE, “Leaders shape our teams, organisations and world. We need good leaders to help guide us and make the essential decisions, big and small, that keep things moving forward. My parents, sister Indu, and uncle Vijay Saladi are great influencers on my life from my childhood.”
“However, I was inspired by the life history and preachings of Swami Vivekananda, Subhash Chandra Bose. In politics, the founder of the Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray, our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and JSP chief and film actor Pawan Kalyan have had a profound impact on my life. They shaped my ideology and inspired me in stepping into public service,” he said.
“Former Prime Ministers of England David Cameron and Rishi Sunak are my political mentors,” he said proudly. “I came to the UK to study, and even while at the university, I took an interest in politics and won a university election. I felt change could be brought about only through the political route,” he said. “I have been serving as a councillor for Holland Ward since 2018.
I am an active member of the licensing and environment select committees with a particular interest in housing, transport, environmental issues and involved in community engagement through local voluntary organisations,” Uday added. He currently chairs an international relations think tank, reflecting his passion for technology, international trade, and global affairs. Councillor Aretis’ appointment as Kensington and Chelsea Central London Deputy Mayor stands as a powerful reflection of his steadfast dedication to public service.
He asked the Andhra youth not to compare themselves with others and not to chase false prestige. “Don’t underestimate anyone. Long-term vision is required to achieve major goal,” he advised.