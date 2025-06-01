One who doesn’t just teach, but shapes education

J&K: In a remote village in south Kashmir, educator Mohammad Jameel Malik is going above and beyond his formal responsibilities, exerting every effort to improve the learning environment for students of a government-run school.
The Head of Institution of Government Middle School (Girls) Gadool, in a frigid hinterland some 40 km from the district HQ of Anantnag in South Kashmir, Jameel carries impressive credentials – postgraduate degrees in English, Islamic Studies, and Public Administration, and a doctorate in Peace and Public Administration.
Two years ago, when he took over the post, the school was in poor shape. One of the buildings was dilapidated and unfit for holding classes. “The building and the school grounds were in bad shape. Seeing their condition, I decided to renovate them without waiting for government funds,” Malik told us
He said he began renovation work and spent Rs 1.50 lakh from his own pocket. The Zonal Education Officer contributed Rs 25,000. Demonstrating remarkable dedication, Malik also provided floor matting for the classrooms and a portion of the school grounds, ensuring that students wouldn’t have to sit on the hard floor.
About 110 students are studying in the middle school. There are six rooms in the middle school, including an office. To overcome the space shortage, students are imparted education in an open-air learning space on the ground. “The school is in a remote village, and people in the village are poor. Most students in the school are first-generation learners. A majority of them cannot afford to purchase books, copies, uniforms, stationery and other items,” said Malik.
While the government provides mid-day meals, uniforms, and books to students, Malik took it upon himself to provide pencils and stationery to the students in need.Besides, Malik does not wait for government approval for other facilities, such as writing boards and markers.
Malik says he is working to transform the school into a model institution, providing a better atmosphere and education for the students. “We have to be affectionate and sensitive. I aim to create
a more supportive atmosphere and environment for students at the school, enabling them to feel comfortable. I want to give them a better environment than their homes so that they attend school daily and fare well in their studies,” he said.
As the head of school, Malik ensures that teachers develop academic plans for the year and that students receive a quality education, including moral education.
Malik, who had previously wanted to join the army before taking up teaching, is inspired by his parents to go the extra mile in supporting students both inside and outside the classroom. “My parents tell me small acts of support can greatly influence a child’s future and encourage me to keep on helping the students through whatever means and ways,” said Malik.
“My parents say if I do good work for students with sincerity, their will be great rewards awaiting me,” he shared.