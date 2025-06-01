One who doesn’t just teach, but shapes education

J&K: In a remote village in south Kashmir, educator Mohammad Jameel Malik is going above and beyond his formal responsibilities, exerting every effort to improve the learning environment for students of a government-run school.

The Head of Institution of Government Middle School (Girls) Gadool, in a frigid hinterland some 40 km from the district HQ of Anantnag in South Kashmir, Jameel carries impressive credentials – postgraduate degrees in English, Islamic Studies, and Public Administration, and a doctorate in Peace and Public Administration.

Two years ago, when he took over the post, the school was in poor shape. One of the buildings was dilapidated and unfit for holding classes. “The building and the school grounds were in bad shape. Seeing their condition, I decided to renovate them without waiting for government funds,” Malik told us

He said he began renovation work and spent Rs 1.50 lakh from his own pocket. The Zonal Education Officer contributed Rs 25,000. Demonstrating remarkable dedication, Malik also provided floor matting for the classrooms and a portion of the school grounds, ensuring that students wouldn’t have to sit on the hard floor.

About 110 students are studying in the middle school. There are six rooms in the middle school, including an office. To overcome the space shortage, students are imparted education in an open-air learning space on the ground. “The school is in a remote village, and people in the village are poor. Most students in the school are first-generation learners. A majority of them cannot afford to purchase books, copies, uniforms, stationery and other items,” said Malik.