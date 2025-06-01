This government school in Telangana is using AI to catch ‘em all

KARIMNAGAR: Deploying AI as their newest recruiter, Zilla Parishad High School in Mallapur, Thimmapur mandal, is revolutionising enrollment. In a creative, tech-savvy leap, Hindi teacher Md Shareef Ahmed has engineered captivating promotional videos using artificial intelligence (AI) to boost admissions for the 2025-26 academic year.

The videos, crafted to support the Badi Bata programme (school enrollment drive) from June 6 to 19, highlight the many benefits of government education — free textbooks, notebooks, digital classrooms, midday meals, sports kits and a fee-free, stress-free learning environment. Visually appealing and informative, the videos include footage of the school’s classrooms, infrastructure and snapshots of teaching methods.

To further bolster the school’s image, the content showcases last year’s achievements, notably, the participation of 10 students in national-level adventure camps and educational tours to Delhi and Agra.

These AI-powered videos are being circulated widely on social media platforms.

“We are working to build trust and awareness about the opportunities available in government schools,” says headmaster Puram Uma Rani.

The school has set a target of 100 new admissions and is also conducting a door-to-door campaign to reach parents.