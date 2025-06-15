A cut above the rest

CHENNAI: Long before the school bell starts ringing again, homes are buzzing with last-minute preparations. From freshly stitched uniforms to crisply covered notebooks, and neatly combed haircuts to polished shoes, parents are racing against the clock to ensure their children are ready to walk back through those school gates. After all, no one wants their child caught in the crosshairs of a sharp-eyed PT master for a crooked collar or an unruly fringe.
Ever since schools reopened this year, the three branches of Dhanush Salon have been buzzing with young customers. But it’s not just a seasonal rush or a flashy back-to-school offer. It’s the quiet kindness of 46-year-old K Thanigaivel that’s behind the buzz. For the past ten years, this humble salon owner has been offering free haircuts to government school students, giving them a neat start to the new academic year.
“I’ve seen how difficult it can be for families to manage school expenses. A haircut may seem like a small thing, but it can make a big difference,” Thanigaivel says as he gently evens out a boy’s hairline.
Born and raised in Mylapore, Chennai, Thanigaivel is a third-generation hairdresser. He studied up to Class 12 in a government school and later enrolled in a BA correspondence course — but had to drop out due to family responsibilities. “That’s when I started working,” he recalls.
In 2000, he opened his first salon —Dhanush Men’s Salon at Kamaraj Avenue. With patience and steady hands, he grew his business one haircut at a time. When his wife, T Vijayalakshmi, expressed interest in joining the business in 2016, the duo launched Dhanush Family Salon at Sastri Nagar, Adyar, welcoming men, women, and kids. In 2018, they expanded again, opening a third branch in Vettuvankeni.
Thanigaivel’s inspiration for offering free haircuts came from the small but powerful acts of kindness shown by his wife. “She used to hand out notebooks and stationery to government school students passing by. During summer, she’d leave a pot of water outside the salon. Many kids would stop and ask how much a haircut costs in our AC salon. Some would even say their parents wouldn’t bring them in,” he shares. That’s when the couple decided to open their doors and scissors to all students in government schools. In 2015, a year before opening their second branch, they launched the free haircut service. Today, posters outside each salon proudly announce “Students in government school uniform or with ID cards will get free haircuts.”
To spread the word, Thanigaivel even approached the local Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School and informed the headmaster. “We could have supported students with donations or supplies. But offering a service linked to our profession feels more personal. It’s something we can continue doing,” he says. And students have taken note — each salon sees 50 to 100 students a month when schools are open.
“Thanigavel approached our school about three years ago and informed us about his services. Since then, we have been referring students in need of a haircut to his salon. As it is a modern salon, students visit it enthusiastically. This free service has helped them maintain personal hygiene and appear more presentable in school,” said a high school principal from Mylapore.
There’s even a “style policy,” depending on the season. “During school days, we keep their cuts simple and neat. But if it’s summer holidays, I let them pick a style they like,” he smiles. Thanigaivel’s salon has become a place of quiet confidence for many kids.
The couple’s generosity doesn’t stop at school students. They also offer free haircuts to individuals who donate their hair for cancer patients. “It’s not very common, but we’ve done it for a few college girls. Our regular customers are very supportive of these efforts,” Vijayalakshmi adds.
“We’ve been around for over two decades. It’s tough with all the new corporate chains, but our customers stick with us. That’s what keeps these initiatives alive,” she says.
Thanigaivel knows that a haircut may not change the world. But for a child heading back to school, walking in with their hair neatly cut, maybe for the first time in a real salon, it can feel like magic.
“If more salons come forward to do the same, imagine how many more students we could help,” he says, his scissors already moving to the next eager head.
