‘I am just one of thousands who deserve appreciation’

ONGOLE: The Chenab Arch Railway Bridge is one of the world’s most impressive and highest single-arch railway bridges, constructed over the Chenab River, connecting two hills in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bridge was built at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore and links Jammu with Srinagar.

Standing tall at 359 metres above the riverbed, the 1,315-metre-long bridge surpasses the Eiffel Tower by 35 metres and has an expected lifespan of 120 years. Built to withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kmph and seismic activity, this single-arch railway bridge is a testament to Indian engineering expertise. A Telugu woman, Gali Madhavi Latha, played a key role in its construction. A professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, she hails from a small village, Yedugundlapadu, in the SN Padu Assembly segment of Prakasam district.

After the bridge’s inauguration by PM Modi, its technical excellence and global recognition highlighted Madhavi Latha’s 17 years of sincere and dedicated work, alongside numerous technical experts and field workers.

Born into a middle-class agricultural family, Madhavi Latha lost her father, Gali Venka Reddy—a tobacco buyer—at a young age. Her mother, Annapurnamma, supported her education.

Today, Annapurnamma resides with Madhavi’s brother, Harinath Reddy, in their native village. Madhavi Latha completed her schooling in Telugu medium and Intermediate education in government institutions in Kandukur and Ongole. She earned her engineering degree from JNTU-Kakinada, her MTech from NIT Warangal, and her PhD from IIT Madras. She also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in rock mechanics at IISc Bengaluru.