‘I am just one of thousands who deserve appreciation’

ONGOLE: The Chenab Arch Railway Bridge is one of the world’s most impressive and highest single-arch railway bridges, constructed over the Chenab River, connecting two hills in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bridge was built at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore and links Jammu with Srinagar.
Standing tall at 359 metres above the riverbed, the 1,315-metre-long bridge surpasses the Eiffel Tower by 35 metres and has an expected lifespan of 120 years. Built to withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kmph and seismic activity, this single-arch railway bridge is a testament to Indian engineering expertise. A Telugu woman, Gali Madhavi Latha, played a key role in its construction. A professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, she hails from a small village, Yedugundlapadu, in the SN Padu Assembly segment of Prakasam district.
After the bridge’s inauguration by PM Modi, its technical excellence and global recognition highlighted Madhavi Latha’s 17 years of sincere and dedicated work, alongside numerous technical experts and field workers.
Born into a middle-class agricultural family, Madhavi Latha lost her father, Gali Venka Reddy—a tobacco buyer—at a young age. Her mother, Annapurnamma, supported her education.
Today, Annapurnamma resides with Madhavi’s brother, Harinath Reddy, in their native village. Madhavi Latha completed her schooling in Telugu medium and Intermediate education in government institutions in Kandukur and Ongole. She earned her engineering degree from JNTU-Kakinada, her MTech from NIT Warangal, and her PhD from IIT Madras. She also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in rock mechanics at IISc Bengaluru.
She previously served as an assistant professor at IIT Guwahati before joining IISc, where she now heads the Centre for Sustainable Technologies. She led multiple projects, including her pivotal role as a geo-technical consultant for the Northern Railway’s consultancy firm, AFCONS, in the Chenab Arch Railway Bridge construction.
Her expertise in rock mechanics proved vital in rock filling, grouting, and foundation laying. From 2004 to 2022, she frequently travelled between Bengaluru and Jammu & Kashmir, leaving her young children in the care of her husband, Hari Prasad Reddy, who works at Google. Her efforts, along with those of her team and countless on-site workers, brought this project to life. She credited her husband for handling the family’s responsibilities, including caring for their children, Sourya and Abhigya, who are now pursuing their studies.
Madhavi Latha called the Chenab Railway Bridge a ‘civil engineering marvel,’ and added, “There are millions of unsung heroes who contributed in various ways to this iconic project. I helped in my capacity by designing slope stabilisation schemes and foundations. I am just one of the thousands who deserve appreciation.”
She shared that many fathers are now writing to me, inspired to guide their daughters toward engineering. Many children also expressed interest in becoming civil engineers. “I am extremely happy about this,” she told TNIE.