Kadapa youth committed to social cause

KADAPA: A young student from Anjaneyapuram in Kadapa district is quietly reshaping the meaning of community service. Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, 21-year-old Maddipalli Ashok, a BSc Mathematics Honours student at Arts College, is making a tangible impact through grassroots initiatives that blend empathy with action. In 2021, Ashok founded ‘JBVS The Preserver’ (Jai Bhavani Veera Shivaji Seva Samithi), beginning with modest efforts to support the homeless.
His vision gradually drew 30 college friends who now contribute Rs 300 each monthly, pooling Rs 9,000 for welfare activities. The team also receives occasional donations from philanthropists, enabling them to expand operations across six core service areas. Recognising the shortage of blood during medical emergencies—especially for accident victims and pregnant women—the team organised blood donation camps, collecting over 2,500 units of blood between February 2023 and March 2025. The collected blood was provided to RIMS Hospital Kadapa and the Red Cross Society. Ashok alone has donated blood 12 times. His commitment has earned appreciation from various quarters, including a felicitation by District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri on Republic Day.
Another unique initiative of JBVS is encouraging families to celebrate birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other joyful occasions with acts of kindness. As part of it, Ashok’s team distributes food and fruits to orphans, the elderly and hospital patients.
With rising temperature affecting wildlife, the group has set up water troughs along highways and forest edges for animals, refilling them twice a day. They also provide food to cattle in shelters and local goshalas, ensuring stray and domesticated animals aren’t left behind. Environmental awareness is another focus area. The team has conducted multiple tree-planting drives in open areas and educational institutions, urging students to adopt and care for saplings. Vacant lands are being turned into green zones as part of their conservation campaign.
Their support extends to struggling families, with distribution of groceries, clothing and hygiene items to meet basic needs. Children from Classes I to X receive free notebooks and school kits. During summer holidays, the group offers free training in MS Office, personality development, and career guidance. Partnering with NGO Sushmita, they also provide tuition classes and organise essay competitions to foster civic awareness. Ashok’s efforts have been recognised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, STEP, and other organisations. “Patriotism isn’t just about waving flags. It’s about addressing real struggles,” Ashok said.