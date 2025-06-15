Kadapa youth committed to social cause

KADAPA: A young student from Anjaneyapuram in Kadapa district is quietly reshaping the meaning of community service. Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, 21-year-old Maddipalli Ashok, a BSc Mathematics Honours student at Arts College, is making a tangible impact through grassroots initiatives that blend empathy with action. In 2021, Ashok founded ‘JBVS The Preserver’ (Jai Bhavani Veera Shivaji Seva Samithi), beginning with modest efforts to support the homeless.

His vision gradually drew 30 college friends who now contribute Rs 300 each monthly, pooling Rs 9,000 for welfare activities. The team also receives occasional donations from philanthropists, enabling them to expand operations across six core service areas. Recognising the shortage of blood during medical emergencies—especially for accident victims and pregnant women—the team organised blood donation camps, collecting over 2,500 units of blood between February 2023 and March 2025. The collected blood was provided to RIMS Hospital Kadapa and the Red Cross Society. Ashok alone has donated blood 12 times. His commitment has earned appreciation from various quarters, including a felicitation by District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri on Republic Day.

Another unique initiative of JBVS is encouraging families to celebrate birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other joyful occasions with acts of kindness. As part of it, Ashok’s team distributes food and fruits to orphans, the elderly and hospital patients.