Rainwater harvesting transforming tribal lives in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram districts

SRIKAKULAM: In the remote agency and rural pockets of Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, a silent revolution is taking root—one that nurtures not just the soil but livelihoods. Over the past 15 years, VIDYA Foundations, an NGO committed to environmental sustainability, has been working closely with tribal communities, mentoring them in rainwater conservation techniques that are yielding remarkable results.

The NGO has guided villagers in constructing rainwater-harvesting pits and stone bunds, designed to trap and store rainwater from natural springs flowing through gravity-fed slopes. These innovative yet simple structures allow water to seep into the earth, revitalising soil health and ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability.

For farmers in Nallarayiguda, Yeguva Regidi, Isukalaguda, and Dokulaguda—inhabited by some of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)—this initiative has been a game-changer. With improved water retention, they have expanded their crop cultivation, growing turmeric, cashew, and pineapple. This transformation is both ecological and economically sustainable, empowering these communities by providing financial stability and preserving traditional farming methods while integrating modern water conservation techniques.

“We used to cultivate crops traditionally, but now we are gaining knowledge on systematic cultivation through water conservation and protection of soil health, which are key requirements for successful farming,” say tribal farmers Kondagorri Rajayya, Kondagorri David, Biddika Singammi, Savara Tulasi, and Biddika Appa Rao.

VIDYA Foundations is going beyond conservation. By promoting entrepreneurship among farmers, the NGO, alongside agencies such as NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency), is facilitating the setting up of MSMEs to process and brand cashew and turmeric products. This shift from farming to agribusiness is fostering self-reliance among tribal groups and paving the way for a sustainable, community-driven economy.

“We are promoting farmers in agency areas as entrepreneurs by establishing MSME units for processing, packaging, and branding of cashew and turmeric products with institutional support,” says Prasad Udanda Rao, Chief Executive Director of VIDYA Foundations.

What was once seen as a challenge—unpredictable rain patterns—is now being transformed into an opportunity. The farmers are not only securing their futures but also strengthening the ecological balance of their homeland.