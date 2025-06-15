Wheels of Heritage turn anew: The Maharajor story

NUAPADA: Till two decades back, Maharajor’s identity on Nuapada map was of a village where migration for employment was a norm. Today, villagers are giving up migration to earn livelihood from their traditional craft - pottery. Albeit, by shifting to contemporary terracotta designs.

It took a pandemic, a helping hand from the state government and willingness of the villagers to bring about the shift. The village is home to 85 families and a majority of them are now dedicated towards transforming it into a hub of terracotta craftsmanship.

Located in Bhoden block, Maharajor is home to the Kumbhar or the potters’ community. As demand for traditional pottery declined, many had given up the profession. Migration became a necessity. It was only during the Covid-19 pandemic that many of these families returned home. With the pause came a new opportunity - to revisit and revive their own craft. This is when the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts department stepped in.

“We were then conducting awareness camps to make people aware of various training programmes for handicrafts. The potters’ families that had returned approached us to know about ways to revive their traditional crafts and if any government schemes could help them do so,” recalled PR Sahu, assistant director of the department. The department decided to help them revive their craft and also, adapt it for today’s market.

Training began about two years back. Some of the villagers were provided loans to procure electric potters’ wheels, reducing physical effort and increasing productivity. The department facilitated regular soil supply and provided hand holding support in marketing their products. The villagers soon started experimenting with new and contemporary products and designs.