Where every tail wags in joy

PUDUKKOTTAI: Dozens of dogs race to the gate, barking with joy, tails wagging like flags in the wind—not out of fear or defence, but with the unfiltered excitement of a heartfelt welcome. Visitors are often stunned, not by the number of dogs, but by the warmth they radiate. At the centre of this extraordinary scene in Gandarvakkottai, Pudukkottai district, stands a 50-year-old woman who has made it her life’s mission to rescue the forgotten.
For the past 15 years, M Kalaiselvi has transformed her home into a sanctuary for over 100 abandoned and injured dogs. Separated from her husband due to family disputes, Kalaiselvi found renewed purpose in life through her unwavering compassion. With limited income and scant support, she has selflessly dedicated herself to rescuing and nurturing dogs left starving, wounded, or forsaken on the streets.
Her journey began in 2010, when she witnessed a man violently kick a small puppy near her home. Outraged by the cruelty, she intervened, brought the pup home, and named it Attu. That single act of kindness altered the course of her life.
The unconditional love she received from Attu inspired her to help more animals in distress. Since then, she has rescued scores of dogs — many victims of road accidents, neglect, or abandonment.
Once working as a housemaid to support her family, Kalaiselvi raised her three children — Karthik Kumar (32), Sangeetha (28), and Muthukani (25) — through sheer hard work. Though life presented numerous challenges, she has always been known for her readiness to help those in need in her community.
Today, her children stand beside her, actively supporting her cause and helping to care for the dogs.
Before 2023, Kalaiselvi had cared for 40 dogs in a rented house. However, her efforts were met with resistance. Neighbours often complained about the noise and mess, and she faced repeated pressure to vacate the area.
Determined to secure a permanent home for her dogs, Kalaiselvi took a bold step, she secured a bank loan and constructed her own house in Gandarvakkottai, solely to provide a safe haven for her four-legged companions.
Today, she lives there with her children and over 100 dogs, including several that are disabled. The animals are given proper bedding, pillows, and even ceiling fans to ensure their comfort. “This is their home as much as mine,” Kalaiselvi said. “They are like my own children.”
To financially sustain her mission, Kalaiselvi turned to social media. She began posting short videos of her dogs — often paired with film songs or humorous captions — which started to attract viewers. Over time, her growing online presence enabled her to earn a modest income, and touched by her work, followers often send dog food or donations, especially on special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries.
Despite this modest support, caring for over 100 dogs remains a herculean task. She spends approximately `50,000 per month on food, vaccinations, treatment, and general upkeep. Yet, Kalaiselvi remains undeterred.
Many of the dogs bear divine names such as Bairava, Eswaran, and Murugan, as she believes that every dog is worthy of respect and identity.
Speaking to TNIE, Kalaiselvi shared, “Before I started rescuing dogs, I was consumed by depression and loneliness due to family troubles. But the love these dogs gave me healed my heart. I never imagined raising 100 dogs, but now I can’t picture life without them.”
“Some people avoid hitting goats on the road because they ‘belong’ to someone. But dogs, since they appear to belong to no one, are treated carelessly. That attitude must change. Dogs are living beings too, and they deserve love and safety,” she added.
Kalaiselvi also uses her social media platform to raise awareness about the plight of strays and encourage the adoption of native dog breeds rather than buying imported ones.
“Instead of spending thousands on foreign breeds, people should open their hearts and homes to dogs already suffering on our streets,” she said. “I may not have wealth, but I have love, and that’s what these dogs need the most. And they give so much love in return. That’s what keeps me going.”
Though she has received four private awards in recognition of her work, Kalaiselvi says her greatest reward is watching a wounded dog heal and wag its tail again.
“That joy is priceless,” she said.
She also appealed to the government to establish proper shelters for strays in every district and to employ the unemployed to care for them—thus benefiting both animals and people.
Kalaiselvi’s daughters, Sangeetha and Muthukani, assist her every day. They feed, bathe, and care for the dogs as though they were family.
Sangeetha, the elder daughter, said, “It’s no longer just my mother’s journey—it’s ours too. I didn’t understand her dedication at first, but now I see that she’s created a home filled with love. These dogs are like our second family.”
Muthukani, the youngest, who manages their social media content, added, “Some people ask how we manage with so many dogs. But we don’t see it as a burden — we feel fortunate. Every dog has its own story — some were run over, some found in rubbish heaps. Seeing them healthy and happy makes all our effort worth it. Often, we skip family events, or only one of us attends, because someone must always be here to care for the dogs.”
Kalaiselvi may not have riches or fame, but inside her modest home lives a kind of love that few can imagine. Every bark, every wagging tail is a reminder that kindness still exists.
