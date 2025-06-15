Where every tail wags in joy

PUDUKKOTTAI: Dozens of dogs race to the gate, barking with joy, tails wagging like flags in the wind—not out of fear or defence, but with the unfiltered excitement of a heartfelt welcome. Visitors are often stunned, not by the number of dogs, but by the warmth they radiate. At the centre of this extraordinary scene in Gandarvakkottai, Pudukkottai district, stands a 50-year-old woman who has made it her life’s mission to rescue the forgotten.

For the past 15 years, M Kalaiselvi has transformed her home into a sanctuary for over 100 abandoned and injured dogs. Separated from her husband due to family disputes, Kalaiselvi found renewed purpose in life through her unwavering compassion. With limited income and scant support, she has selflessly dedicated herself to rescuing and nurturing dogs left starving, wounded, or forsaken on the streets.

Her journey began in 2010, when she witnessed a man violently kick a small puppy near her home. Outraged by the cruelty, she intervened, brought the pup home, and named it Attu. That single act of kindness altered the course of her life.

The unconditional love she received from Attu inspired her to help more animals in distress. Since then, she has rescued scores of dogs — many victims of road accidents, neglect, or abandonment.

Once working as a housemaid to support her family, Kalaiselvi raised her three children — Karthik Kumar (32), Sangeetha (28), and Muthukani (25) — through sheer hard work. Though life presented numerous challenges, she has always been known for her readiness to help those in need in her community.

Today, her children stand beside her, actively supporting her cause and helping to care for the dogs.

Before 2023, Kalaiselvi had cared for 40 dogs in a rented house. However, her efforts were met with resistance. Neighbours often complained about the noise and mess, and she faced repeated pressure to vacate the area.