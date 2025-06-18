Two octogenarians from Kerala amble into Europe. And then, into limelight

For most, retirement is a time for quiet reflection. But for Valsala Menon and Ramani Menon, octogenarian sisters from Wadakkancherry in Thrissur, it has become a ‘passport’ to explore the world. Their latest feat? A month-long journey across eight European countries, a dream brought to life by the boundless love and meticulous planning of their family.

The sisters Valsala and Ramani, aged 86 and 84, respectively, began travelling in their 70s after moving in together following the death of Ramani’s husband. Valsala had lost her husband at a young age and worked at the Account General's office in Thrissur.

The duo began their journey with spiritual trips across India with the Adhyatmika Prabodhan Sangam group, and soon expanded to several Asian countries, each journey fuelling a desire to see the world.

Their dream of Europe was ignited during a visit to Kashmir two years ago. “After Kashmir, the desire to see Switzerland became very strong,” shares Gayathri, Ramani’s granddaughter, who, along with her mother Bindu and brother Gautham, forms the backbone of the two sisters’ travel team.