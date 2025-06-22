IISER scholar’s rural library bridging access gaps to educational resources

BHUBANESWAR: When Biswajit Panda observed the gaping holes in access to quality books and educational resources at Badabarchikayan, his native village under Bonth block of Bhadrak district, he knew he had to do something about it.

A PhD scholar in biological sciences at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, Biswajit says it was this gap that pushed him to come up with a rural library so that people of his village could benefit from it. And, Vanipeeth Library came into being. The facility has now been temporarily set up in a 150 sq ft room, which is occasionally used by a local self-help group to hold meetings.

The initiative, as he said, stemmed from the fact that people in villages often lack proper libraries or bookstores. “Aspiring candidates preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC, PSC and NDA, also struggle to get the necessary study materials, which are often expensive,” he added.

The idea took roots in October 2023, when Biswajit was inspired by the work of Uma Mahadevan, additional chief secretary and development commissioner of Karnataka, who has been instrumental in promoting rural libraries across that state. Deeply motivated by her efforts, Biswajit began researching how to replicate the initiative in his own village. He explored government provisions for land and funding.

After facing initial delays due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct during early 2024 and his PhD works, Biswajit resumed his efforts in November. He approached Badabarchikayan sarpanch Pushpanjali Swain, who encouraged him to present the proposal during the Gram Sabha held in January 2024. The community responded positively, and the idea gained official momentum.