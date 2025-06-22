With ‘Green Shakti’, women take control over forest-based economy in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Till a year back, Kabita Madhi, a 23-year-old tribal woman of Kalimela in Malkangiri, did not know that Karanja seeds that are found aplenty in local forests, would provide her a livelihood.

“These seeds grow in abundance in our forests and we had never known that they are so much in demand in the state and outside for preparation of medicinal oils, soaps, etc.” she said.

From being unaware of the non-timber forest produce (NTFP), Kabita and some tribal women like her in Kalimela, Bonda Hill, Podia and Motu blocks where forests are lined with Karanja trees, are now selling these seeds directly to firms that are interested in manufacturing medicinal and utility products from them. Most importantly, without the involvement of any middlemen. The women have recently sold 169 kg of Karanja seeds at Rs 45 per kg directly to a firm that prepares Karanja oil.

Bridging the gap between the women and the market is Green Shakti Producer Company Business Enterprise Leadership Cohort, an initiative launched by the department of Mission Shakti in collaboration with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy and Indian School of Business (ISB) in March this year. It is aimed at establishing 30 women-led, forest-based sustainable enterprises, enabling the forest economy to thrive while benefitting communities, nature, and industry. Each producer company has over 400 women members from different villages of a district.

As a part of the cohort, the department brought together Kabita and 567 tribal women of Malkangiri to form Kanamraj Green Shakti Producer Company (GSPC) which facilitates direct sale of NTFP at market rates from the region to different firms, a job that was largely under the control of middlemen earlier.