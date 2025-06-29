A collective uprising against scourge of waste

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: When a community rises with grit and determination, nothing is beyond its reach. Silluk village in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh is a glaring example. Once labelled the dirtiest village in the district, it has now become a national model of cleanliness through innovative waste management and environmental practices.

The village’s inspiring transformation has been recognised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which has featured Silluk in a Class 3 environmental studies textbook in a chapter titled ‘Taking Charge of Waste’.

“Today, let’s take a tour of a village called Silluk in Arunachal Pradesh. As we enter the village, we notice clean roads. There is no trash lying on the roadsides or in corners or open spaces. The streets, lined with trees, feel as if we are walking in a garden! This village has received an award for managing its waste in the best possible way. It is called a zero-waste village,” excerpts from the chapter read.

Silluk, with around 150 households, once had roads littered with dung, making walking arduous. Most households reared cows, and the animals often left on roads.

Silluk’s march to goodliness began in 2019 when the then East Siang District Magistrate Dr Kinny Singh visited the village for the first time. Currently serving as Special Secretary, Health, Government of Delhi, Singh had inspired the villagers to work toward cleanliness.

“It started with madam’s encouraging words. She said we must work together to make the village clean. With her support and guidance, we soon launched the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan in line with Swachh Bharat Mission. There has been no looking back since,” says Kepang Nong Borang, chairman of Swachh Siluk Abhiyan.