Andhra Pradesh fisherman’s son breaks barriers, wins literary award

ANAKAPALLE: In the small coastal hamlet of Vada Rambilli under Rambilli mandal in Anakapalle district, a powerful story of resilience and literary achievement has emerged. Surada Prasad, a 25-year-old writer known by his pen name Prasad Suri, has become the first—and youngest—member of the fishermen community to receive the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in 2025.

His Telugu novel Mairaavana earned him the prestigious award, marking a significant milestone not just for himself but also for his Vada Balija community along the Visakhapatnam coast.

Prasad’s journey is one of determination, passion, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling. Born to Surada Chandrarao and Nukaratnam, a fishermen couple who moved from Vada Narsapuram to the Buggavagu reservoir in Macherla of Palnadu district in search of a livelihood, he grew up in a family unfamiliar with reading or writing.

Neither of his parents nor grandparents were literate, making him the first in his family to attend school and later graduate. He spent his early years in Macherla, completing primary education before returning to Vada Rambilli to live with his maternal uncle and grandmother for secondary schooling. He pursued Intermediate in Yelamanchili and went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad. He is currently pursuing Master’s degree in Archaeology at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Prasad’s artistic journey began with childhood sketching and painting, later growing into a passion for history, mythology, and literature. Despite financial struggles, he worked various jobs to support his education and pursue meaningful storytelling.

He began his literary career with ‘My Name is Chiranjeevi,’ a semi-autobiographical novel set against the backdrop of Vizag’s culture and slang. Written at the age of 19, it follows the struggles of a teenager named after Prasad’s favourite film star, Chiranjeevi, navigating life through high school and Intermediate years.