Andhra Pradesh fisherman’s son breaks barriers, wins literary award

ANAKAPALLE: In the small coastal hamlet of Vada Rambilli under Rambilli mandal in Anakapalle district, a powerful story of resilience and literary achievement has emerged. Surada Prasad, a 25-year-old writer known by his pen name Prasad Suri, has become the first—and youngest—member of the fishermen community to receive the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in 2025.
His Telugu novel Mairaavana earned him the prestigious award, marking a significant milestone not just for himself but also for his Vada Balija community along the Visakhapatnam coast.
Prasad’s journey is one of determination, passion, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling. Born to Surada Chandrarao and Nukaratnam, a fishermen couple who moved from Vada Narsapuram to the Buggavagu reservoir in Macherla of Palnadu district in search of a livelihood, he grew up in a family unfamiliar with reading or writing.
Neither of his parents nor grandparents were literate, making him the first in his family to attend school and later graduate. He spent his early years in Macherla, completing primary education before returning to Vada Rambilli to live with his maternal uncle and grandmother for secondary schooling. He pursued Intermediate in Yelamanchili and went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad. He is currently pursuing Master’s degree in Archaeology at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
Prasad’s artistic journey began with childhood sketching and painting, later growing into a passion for history, mythology, and literature. Despite financial struggles, he worked various jobs to support his education and pursue meaningful storytelling.
He began his literary career with ‘My Name is Chiranjeevi,’ a semi-autobiographical novel set against the backdrop of Vizag’s culture and slang. Written at the age of 19, it follows the struggles of a teenager named after Prasad’s favourite film star, Chiranjeevi, navigating life through high school and Intermediate years.
The fictionalised folk tale explores the Vada Balija fishermen’s century-long history, migration, and resistance, addressing oppression, gender discrimination, and politics, based on Prasad’s three-year research along the Srikakulam-Kakinada coastline.
“I wanted Mairaavana to be a record for the fishermen community, even if it wasn’t a great novel. I couldn’t find novels about fishermen, so I wrote one,” Prasad told TNIE.
The award announcement came as a surprise while he was travelling to Baroda by train.
“I knew Mairaavana was shortlisted, but I didn’t expect to win among so many eminent writers,” he said. The recognition has strengthened his sense of duty to represent his community through literature.
Chaya Publications, which released both Mairaavana and My Name is Chiranjeevi, had submitted the work for the Sahitya Academy award.
His third novel, Bachelor of Fine Arts, continues the story from his debut work, exploring his university experiences. His writing style—shaped by the works of Amitav Ghosh and Salman Rushdie, and inspired by films and web series watched during the COVID-19 pandemic—blends cinematic storytelling with historical and mythological depth.
“I write the novels I want to read,” Prasad says, stressing the importance of documenting the lives of marginalised communities. “Record the lives of the downtrodden—those left behind in health and education. Their stories must be told by those who belong to these communities.”
As he continues his academic and literary journey, Prasad Suri stands as a beacon of inspiration, proving that talent, perseverance, and purpose can overcome barriers and create enduring legacies.