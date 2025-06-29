Every day, without fail: Krishnamurthy's dedication keeps Kasulabad’s children in school

SIDDIPET: In a time when teacher absenteeism often affects the quality of education in government schools, this Secondary Grade Teacher at Kasulabad Primary School stands out.
S Krishnamurthy of Kasulabad village in Mirudoddi mandal of Siddipet district has earned respect from both locals and officials for his commitment.
He has not taken a single day of leave since his appointment.
Every day, Krishnamurthy reaches school at 8 am, a full hour before classes begin. This extra time is devoted to helping students who struggle in Telugu, English or other subjects. He provides additional support, aiming to bring them on par with their peers. His work has drawn the appreciation of the local community, who have recognised his efforts with various honours. Krishnamurthy has received “Best Teacher” awards at both mandal and district levels. Though his application for a state-level award did not succeed, he says that recognition is not what drives him.
“I am working without taking a single day of leave to transform poor students into excellent students,” Krishnamurthy said. Speaking to TNIE, he explained that his own education in government schools inspired him to prove that these institutions can provide quality learning. He completed his schooling and later earned BSc and B.Ed degrees, all from government institutions.
Krishnamurthy’s approach reflects this belief. He invites any student who finds a subject difficult to attend his early morning sessions. His school caters to classes from UKG to 5th standard, and the teacher’s focus is on ensuring children gain a firm grasp of the basics.
Many of his students come from low-income households. Krishnamurthy’s aim is to give them the tools to compete with students from private schools. He says that while personal and family commitments do arise — weddings, ceremonies and other social obligations — his duty at school always comes first. Only after completing his responsibilities at school does he attend to these personal matters.
The impact of his work is visible in the village. According to Thummala Bala Raju, former sarpanch and ex-mandal parishad vice-president of Kasulabad, parents who might have considered sending their children to private schools are now enrolling them in the local government school. Bala Raju said that the community recently honoured Krishnamurthy in recognition of his consistent effort.
“If other government teachers put in even half the effort that Krishnamurthy does, there would be no need for parents to consider private schools,” he said.
For the children of Kasulabad, his daily presence and early morning lessons have become part of their routine — and their progress.