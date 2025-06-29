Every day, without fail: Krishnamurthy's dedication keeps Kasulabad’s children in school

SIDDIPET: In a time when teacher absenteeism often affects the quality of education in government schools, this Secondary Grade Teacher at Kasulabad Primary School stands out.

S Krishnamurthy of Kasulabad village in Mirudoddi mandal of Siddipet district has earned respect from both locals and officials for his commitment.

He has not taken a single day of leave since his appointment.

Every day, Krishnamurthy reaches school at 8 am, a full hour before classes begin. This extra time is devoted to helping students who struggle in Telugu, English or other subjects. He provides additional support, aiming to bring them on par with their peers. His work has drawn the appreciation of the local community, who have recognised his efforts with various honours. Krishnamurthy has received “Best Teacher” awards at both mandal and district levels. Though his application for a state-level award did not succeed, he says that recognition is not what drives him.

“I am working without taking a single day of leave to transform poor students into excellent students,” Krishnamurthy said. Speaking to TNIE, he explained that his own education in government schools inspired him to prove that these institutions can provide quality learning. He completed his schooling and later earned BSc and B.Ed degrees, all from government institutions.