From begging to boss

MANGALURU: In the narrow, sunlit lanes of Deralakatte, the buzz of autorickshaws blends with the chatter of markets and college students. Among the many autos that crisscross the area, a few bear a distinct sticker: ‘Free rides for expectant mothers and elderly trans persons’.

These autos are more than just a mode of transport. They are symbols of quiet rebellion, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of dignity — driven by a transwoman named Ani Mangalore.

Born and raised in Hiredinni camp of Raichur district’s Maski taluk, Ani’s story is neither linear nor simple. Like many from marginalized communities, her life has been a series of battles — most of them fought alone, with society on the opposing side.

Ani was assigned male at birth, but from a very young age, she knew she was different. She had what she calls “female instincts”, a deeply felt identity that clashed with how others perceived her. “I dressed like a boy, but inside I never felt like one,” she recalls.

Despite the internal conflict, Ani powered through her early life with an impressive academic record. She scored 79% in her Bachelor of Arts degree and earned a free B.Ed seat at the Government College of Teacher Education in Mangaluru, a feat many in her village considered rare and commendable.

Gender transition and rejection

But halfway through her B.Ed course, Ani’s personal evolution became more visible. She began her gender transition — physically, emotionally and socially. With it came a tidal wave of judgment and isolation. “I couldn’t focus on my studies anymore. I felt like I was being watched, mocked, questioned every day. The stares, the whispers, it became too much,” she says.