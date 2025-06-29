From medals to mentorship: Harathi’s archery journey

NELLORE: From a small-town girl with a dream to a national coach shaping future champions — Harathi from Sriharikota stands as a testament to determination and passion for sport. Hailing from Sriharikota, this young woman not only made a mark as a national-level archer but is now training a new generation of athletes.

The younger daughter of Mohan, a driver at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), and Raj Sulochanamma, Harathi was inspired by her cousin Kamalakar, a national-level archer, to take up the sport at an early age. She balanced academics with rigorous training and soon made her mark by winning three gold, two silver, and four bronze medals at the State level. Her consistent performance earned her a place in national competitions between 2007 and 2017, where she won medals in team events.

Harathi pursued B.Tech in Kuppam and later secured a software engineer job in Chennai. However, her passion for archery remained undiminished. Later, she applied for a government job through the sports quota and was appointed as a Panchayat Secretary. She now serves at Abaka Village Secretariat in Sullurpeta mandal.

Despite the stability of a government job, Harathi’s ambitions extended beyond personal success. She began coaching children in and around Sullurpeta during early morning and evenings, passing on her archery skills and discipline. Her efforts have produced tangible results — 11 of her trainees have competed at the national level, and 12 at the State level.

In recognition of her impact, sports authorities have appointed her as a national-level coach. She now trains athletes preparing for prestigious competitions across India.

“I’ve had the support of my parents since childhood, and that’s what helped me succeed in the sport. I still continue my practice and balance it with my job. My dream is to see more of my students shine at the national level,” says Harathi.