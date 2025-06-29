Going green, all the way

NIZAMABAD: In the heart of Telangana, a man has quietly turned his life into an ongoing campaign for the environment. Ravutlla Janardhan, widely known as “Green Janardhan”, is living out a commitment to ecological responsibility that goes beyond words or slogans. Every action he takes reflects his mission to protect the Earth.

Born in Mailaram village, Nizamabad, Janardhan has chosen to stay rooted in his homeland while many of his peers have opted to find employment in the Gulf and focus on what he believes is worth nurturing — nature itself.

From his small printing press in Pusala Galli, Nizamabad, he runs the Sri Venella Green Society, a group that is leading environmental initiatives across the district. The society is involved in sapling plantations, making seed balls and holding awareness programmes, drawing in students, residents, and officials alike.

Janardhan’s personal choices echo his mission. He invariably wears green shorts with white trousers, rides a green motorbike and greet everyone with ecofriendly messages in Telugu. He prefers natural, traditional foods. These habits are not for show — they are now part of his identity.

Since 2009, Janardhan has taken on the task of increasing green cover in the region. So far, he has planted over 2.5 lakh saplings, prepared 5 lakh seed balls and distributed 50 quintals of seeds in selected areas. He works with the Forest department, educational institutions and communities, taking on the planting and maintenance costs himself while urging people to care for the saplings.