Rebel with a cause: A long journey on right route to empowerment

MADURAI: In an age where transparency in governance often feels elusive, one man from Madurai district has quietly yet powerfully made the system more accountable—armed with nothing more than a pen and the Right to Information (RTI) Act. NG Mohan, the 73-year-old retired transport conductor from Mannadimangalam in Vadipatti Taluk, has spent the last 15 years exposing fraud, correcting administrative lapses, and empowering citizens through RTI. With over 1,200 RTI petitions to his name and more than 1,200 youngsters trained in using the Act, Mohan has become a formidable figure in Tamil Nadu’s grassroots activism landscape.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind his activism, Mohan gives credit to his father, N Gurusamy Pillai, a farmer who was deeply influenced by socialist and communist ideologies. “During my school days, many top communist leaders, including P Ramamurthy stayed in our house during their political campaigns,” he recalled. This early exposure laid the foundation for his political and social consciousness. After schooling in Mannadimangalam, he pursued a BA in political science.
However, Mohan’s straightforward attitude often clashed with political realities. “When the youths’ voice and opinions are neglected, they feel marginalised and disengage from politics. That’s what happened with me,” he said. Despite stepping away from active politics, his commitment to social welfare continued. In 1978, he joined the erstwhile Pallavan Transport Corporation (now TNSTC) as a conductor and became involved with the Labour Progressive Federation, which advocates for transport workers’ rights.
A turning point came in 2007 when T Nagasundaram, then Legal Manager at TNSTC, introduced Mohan to the RTI Act. “This tool is a strong weapon for social activism,” he said. After retiring in 2010, Mohan dedicated himself fully to RTI work, guided by insights from Sivaraj, a retired deputy collector from Vellore, and renowned RTI activist A Ramakrishnan.
One of his most notable interventions came in 2013-14 when he uncovered a case of fake educational degrees among Madurai City Corporation engineers. “Some Junior Engineers who had only diplomas submitted fake civil engineering degrees to get promotions,” he said. Through RTI applications, Mohan exposed the fraud, leading to the demotion of 13 engineers.
In another instance from the 2010s, a Tasmac shop was set up in Mannadimangalam, sparking protests due to its proximity to a school, bus stand, and bank. Despite a Grama Sabha resolution, the shop remained. “Authorities did not act until we submitted RTI replies proving the shop’s violation of the rule that bans liquor outlets within 100 metres of public utilities,” he explained.
In 2017, he highlighted unsafe electric poles installed by Tangedco in Madurai without proper procedures. “A large electric pole was left in the middle of the road in Palanganatham. Despite complaints, nothing changed,” he said. An RTI application forced the authorities to act, resulting in the removal over 20 dangerous poles in the area.
Farmers in Madurai who had availed a housing loan of Rs 4 lakh from a cooperative society were denied their property certificates even after loan repayment. “After complaint petitions supported with RTI replies, the sale deeds were finally handed over,” he noted.
So far, Mohan has filed over 1,200 RTI applications. But his focus isn’t just on filing complaints—he is passionate about training the next generation. “We need more youngsters as RTI warriors,” he emphasised. When he first planned to hold RTI workshops, venues were hard to find. “Thankfully, Basheer, a social activist, offered a space near the Masjid in Surveyor Colony, Madurai,” he said.
“With friends’ support, we have trained over 1,200 youngsters in the last 10 years. But that’s still not enough,” he said with resolve.
NG Mohan’s story is one of perseverance, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice through information. As he continues to train more youth and file crucial RTIs, his impact on governance and civic empowerment in Tamil Nadu only grows stronger.
(Edited by Meghna Murali)