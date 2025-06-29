When dogs swipe right: A new app helps pets find their perfect match

HYDERABAD: In a small park in Hyderabad, a Labrador named Simba is running in circles around a Labrador named Tia. Their tails wag, their noses bump gently, and their humans watch with quiet satisfaction. This joyful moment didn’t happen by accident-it was set up through a dating app. But not for people-for dogs.
Welcome to the world of Doffair, a matchmaking app built to help dogs meet compatible companions in urban India.
“The idea came from a simple observation,” says Mourya Kompelly, the founder of Doffair. “I couldn’t have a dog myself, but every time I visited someone who did, I saw how isolated the pets often were. Urban lifestyles don’t leave much room for socialising-especially for animals.”
The team behind Doffair soon discovered that this wasn’t just an occasional problem. After speaking with veterinarians, pet parents, and groomers, they found that a large number of dogs were suffering from anxiety, boredom, and behavioural issues because of a lack of regular interaction with other dogs.
“We realised that this wasn’t just about playdates or mating,” the founder says. “It was about emotional well-being. Dogs need social bonding, just like we do. But there was no structured platform to help with that.”
So Doffair was born-not just as a dating app, but as a platform to connect pet parents, local pet service providers, and even vets. The app launched in March, testing among 100 users. In just two months, it crossed 10,000 downloads. The early growth was mostly organic, with videos from pet events going viral on social media.
“We didn’t expect the response to be this fast,” says the founder. “But the idea clicked. People were waiting for something like this,” he added.
The app works by allowing users to create profiles for their dogs, including details like breed, energy level, temperament, and preferences. These help match pets with others nearby. You can filter by location, behaviour traits, and even plan playdates based on mutual interests. It’s not just about romantic pairings-though that can happen-but about companionship and comfort.
One user shared a moment that stuck with the team. “She had tried everything-from contacting vets to posting on WhatsApp groups-to find a friend for her dog. Nothing worked. Then she found Doffair. During a feedback call, she told us, ‘You’re doing a really good job.’ That meant a lot.”
Safety is a key concern, especially when it comes to breeding ethics. The app requires phone number verification and encourages users to upload vaccination certificates and pet photos. Suspicious profiles can be reported, and actions are taken promptly.
“We’re also working with vets and pet professionals to raise awareness about ethical breeding practices,” Mourya explains. “We want to make sure this platform doesn’t become a shortcut for illegal breeders.”
In cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the response has been especially strong. The team regularly interacts with users through social media and feedback sessions to understand what’s working and what needs to improve.
“Pets in cities are often surrounded by people but not by other animals,” says one of the app developers. “That isolation affects them. We’ve seen that when pets get regular social contact, it reduces anxiety and improves behaviour. That’s what we’re aiming for,” the founder said.
At its core, Doffair is not just a digital tool-it’s a response to an emotional need. In an age where people connect through screens, Doffair is helping dogs connect the old-fashioned way-through wagging tails and playful barks.