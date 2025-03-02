A medico’s commitment makes her Amaravati’s brand ambassador

VIJAYAWADA: What does a 20-year-old medical student do in their leisure time? Most would be occupied with academics, seminars, and practicals, leaving little room for hobbies.

However, Ambula Vaishnavi is different. Her dedication to social service and the development of Amaravati has set her apart, earning her the title of brand ambassador for the State capital for the second time.

Vaishnavi and her family have been actively involved in philanthropy. They have donated Rs 50 lakh towards the construction of Amaravati and have consistently promoted its development.

Her journey dates back to 2018 when, at a young age, she contributed Rs 1 lakh towards Amaravati’s development. Her father, Ambula Manoj, donated one acre of land worth Rs 25 lakh. Their generosity caught the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who appointed her as Amaravati’s brand ambassador. Hailing from Mudinepalli in Krishna district, Vaishnavi and her father are deeply committed to social service. They have adopted two government schools and a degree college in the mandal.

A staunch supporter of the Telugu Desam Party and an admirer of Naidu, Vaishnavi believes Amaravati’s development is crucial for Andhra Pradesh’s progress. To support the cause, she sold two acres of land and recently donated Rs 25 lakh to the My Brick – My Amaravati initiative.

“I was inspired by the vision for Amaravati and began contributing whatever I could. All my savings and my father’s earnings are being donated to the better future for Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

Vaishnavi has provided Rs 2 lakh each to two government high schools in Mudinepalli, enabling repairs, painting, and the installation of digital classrooms. She also supports two villages in their efforts to become self-sustainable.

“Our family continues to engage in social service activities in the mandal. I want to extend this commitment as a doctor in the future,” she said.