Brush with the nature artistic route to promote conservation

COIMBATORE: in a realm where creativity harmonises with conservation, a luminous force emerges from Coimbatore—a young woman whose artistry breathes life into the essence of the earth. Sahithya Selvaraj, a 28-year-old visionary and PhD scholar, is an ardent nature educator whose spirit pulsates with the vibrant tapestry of the natural world. With the enchanting allure of Zentangle Art, she weaves tales of hope and guardianship, crafting a narrative that transcends mere aesthetics.

Her journey unfolds like a vibrant canvas, where imagination collides with the lush greens of the environment. Sahithya dedicates her life to igniting a passion for nature within others, beckoning them to become stewards of the planet. Discovering the meditative magic of Zentangle—a practice intertwining intricate patterns with mindful strokes—positions her as a beacon of conservation. In her workshops, art becomes a vessel of transformation, inviting participants to step into her world of biodiversity and environmental stewardship. Each session serves as fertile ground for sowing seeds of awareness and compassion, merging the delicate threads of creativity with life’s urgent call to protect the earth.

Sahithya’s academic background in BSc botany and her PhD in medicinal botany shines through her work. As a core member of esteemed organisations like the Coimbatore Nature Society and the Nature and Butterfly Society, she wields her knowledge like a painter’s brush—each stroke filled with wisdom and care.

Reflecting on her journey, she shares, “I began my odyssey into art at just 13, dipping my brush into traditional oil painting. Yet, my heart always gravitated towards nature. Two years ago, I discovered Zentangle, an art form that welcomes even the most hesitant creators.”