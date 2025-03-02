Brush with the nature artistic route to promote conservation

COIMBATORE: in a realm where creativity harmonises with conservation, a luminous force emerges from Coimbatore—a young woman whose artistry breathes life into the essence of the earth. Sahithya Selvaraj, a 28-year-old visionary and PhD scholar, is an ardent nature educator whose spirit pulsates with the vibrant tapestry of the natural world. With the enchanting allure of Zentangle Art, she weaves tales of hope and guardianship, crafting a narrative that transcends mere aesthetics.
Her journey unfolds like a vibrant canvas, where imagination collides with the lush greens of the environment. Sahithya dedicates her life to igniting a passion for nature within others, beckoning them to become stewards of the planet. Discovering the meditative magic of Zentangle—a practice intertwining intricate patterns with mindful strokes—positions her as a beacon of conservation. In her workshops, art becomes a vessel of transformation, inviting participants to step into her world of biodiversity and environmental stewardship. Each session serves as fertile ground for sowing seeds of awareness and compassion, merging the delicate threads of creativity with life’s urgent call to protect the earth.
Sahithya’s academic background in BSc botany and her PhD in medicinal botany shines through her work. As a core member of esteemed organisations like the Coimbatore Nature Society and the Nature and Butterfly Society, she wields her knowledge like a painter’s brush—each stroke filled with wisdom and care.
Reflecting on her journey, she shares, “I began my odyssey into art at just 13, dipping my brush into traditional oil painting. Yet, my heart always gravitated towards nature. Two years ago, I discovered Zentangle, an art form that welcomes even the most hesitant creators.”
Inspiration flows from nature’s bounty—birds, butterflies, and untamed wildlife fuel her creative spirit. Each piece vividly reflects her intimate encounters with the natural world. “I create a platform where art and nature dance together, reminding all who behold my creations of the urgent need for conservation,” she affirms passionately. Her workshops have become electric hubs, attracting professionals and students eager to embrace the artistic journey. Most notably, Sahithya opens her heart to children from government schools and underprivileged backgrounds through free Zentangle camps, empowering them with knowledge and skills that resonate far beyond the classroom.
In her quest to reconnect children with nature, she chooses enchanting locations—serene lakes and lush parks where students immerse themselves in the rhythms of the environment. “Zentangle art thrives on these natural inspirations. The joy I see in schoolchildren, as they learn to merge their interests with essential conservation concepts, is a reminder of why I embarked on this journey,” she says. Yet, she knows the road ahead is challenging. Zentangle remains a hidden gem in India, overshadowed by other art forms. “As we strive to educate and engage the youth, we will illuminate the beauty of this art,” she asserts with determination.
In Sahithya’s hands, art becomes a powerful vehicle for change, inspiring a new generation of conservationists poised to make a lasting impact. She stands resolute in a landscape where creativity meets responsibility, painting a brighter future for our planet, one intricate design at a time.
(Edited by Dinesh Jefferson E)