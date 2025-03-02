Golden judo boy emerges from shelter

CHENNAI: The medal felt heavier than it appeared to be, the announcements were still being made for other categories, camera shutters went off in haste, amidst dreams getting shattered and the few winners crowned. Exhausted and euphoric, 10-year-old R Raja, standing atop a podium, held high the gold medal for the boys under-19 25-kg judo tournament at the 68th National School Games held in October last year in Gujarat, ensuring the only adjective that would be used to describe him was “champion”, and not the ones assigned to him, especially not a shelter kid.

Long before the blue foam mats that turned the boy a victor, there was the cold blue of fear that accompanied the floods that washed away his identity, one that poured into his home in Guduvanchery. Raja’s family, who had recently moved from Villupuram to the outskirts of Chennai city in search of job opportunities, was one among the nearly 18 lakh people displaced from their homes during the 2015 Chennai floods. Soon after the disaster, the boy’s mother succumbed to health issues, leaving his father B Ramesh, a daily wage labourer, to support Raja and his younger brother R Raghavan single-handedly. Roofless, the boys were later given a place at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) shelter in Thiruvanmiyur, run by the Jeeva Jyothi, a non-governmental organisation. At present, Raja is a Class 6 student at the Greater Chennai Corporation School in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

When all of the world had hunkered down to evade a deadly virus in 2021, the boy’s crucible moment arrived in the form of a Japanese martial art. D Sarathy, who has a black belt in judo with a master’s degree in physical education, joined the shelter as a night security guard on February 17, 2021. He introduced the Olympic sport to all the children at the shelter, aiming to inculcate discipline and excellence in them. Demonstrating the instructor’s unwavering commitment was his choice to reside at the shelter to teach the children, despite owning a home in Triplicane.