The spectacular riddle of Olive Ridleys in Odisha

As the morning light broke on February 16, the contingent of forest field staff, volunteers from local communities, conservationists as well as researchers were delighted to see a stream of Olive Ridley turtles dawdling onto the inclines of Rushikulya beach of Ganjam district in Odisha. A little over 11,000, the army of sea turtles brought a sense of relief. The last season had reported a zero turnout.

Over the next two days, however, the happiness turned into amazement as the approximately 10-km-long beach – from New-Podampeta to Agasti Nuagaon – was crawling with mother Olive Ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) arriving in wave after wave. It was a wonder of nature, a spectacle. Soon pictures and videos of the ‘arribada,’ Spanish term for mass arrival by sea, went viral, drawing awe from one and all.

Even as South India coast was abuzz with large-scale mortalities, Rushikulya rookery notched up a rare record as for the first time it played host to over 7 lakh Olive Ridley turtles.

Record-breaker

In terms of sheer numbers, Rushikulya rookery saw 7.2 lakh Olive Ridley turtles arriving at the nesting site this year, the highest in recent decades. The arribada lasted for eight days, from February 16 to 23, and concluded with 6,98,718 turtles showing up to lay eggs. Another 3,000 turtles were counted during sporadic nesting. Mass nesting is defined as 10,000 or more turtles coming ashore to lay eggs in a day.

The Berhampur forest division was chuffed and for good reasons. The nesting began on the first day with 11,390 turtles and the figure soared to 79,168 on day two, followed by a massive surge the next day when 1,28,242 turtles arrived. The peak of the arribada, with 1,87,578 Olive Ridleys, was observed on day four. On day five, the numbers fell to 1,44,900, followed by 90,264 turtles on day six. As the nesting began to fall, 40,870 turtles arrived on day seven, and the event concluded on day eight with 16,306 turtles.

“This is the highest mass nesting event ever recorded in Odisha,” says a beaming principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of Odisha, Prem Kumar Jha. Considered world’s largest rookery, Gahirmatha marine sanctuary had logged nesting by 6.65 lakh sea turtles in 2017-18 while Rushikulya rookery’s peak of 6.37 lakh was achieved in 2022-23. The nesting this year was also unique because the arribada lasted for more than a week.

Mass nesting generally takes place on a 5 km to 7 km stretch which expanded to nearly 10 km due to a secured and favourable space. Apart from the usual stretch of Podampeta and Aleswar temple, arribada also occurred on a 3 km band of Gokhurkuda-Agasti Nuagaon due to formation of a new dynamic beach.