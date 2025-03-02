When art is refuge

MADURAI: When Sri Lankan couple Chidambaram and Bhuvaneswari boarded a ferry to Tamil Nadu, holding their eight-month-old daughter tightly in arms, in a bid to escape the turmoil swallowing up the island nation in the 1990s, one thing was certain in their minds that they would return, one day. However, three decades down the line, their daughter found a haven amidst the ‘temporary’ shelter, and has been persevering to make it her own sweet home.

C Jegatheeswari Sasidaran, a Sri Lankan refugee residing in Anaiyur Refugee Camp, is ever-ready to make lemonade when life gives her lemons. While numerous Sri Lankan Tamils, who arrived in Tamil Nadu seeking asylum, are yet to figure out their calling in a new country, this woman in her thirties is trying to make the journey less painful, at least for a few of them. Applying her ideals, she traces sponsors to ensure higher studies of the children of her refugee camp.

“My humble journey began after the Covid-19 outbreak, as I started to search for sponsors to support the education of the camp children. For the past seven years, I have also been making efforts to offer Silambam training for the kids free of cost,” says Jegatheeswari, who strives to improve the educational status of the refugees’ children, despite hardships.

Being a dedicated Bharatanatyam dancer, this 34-year-old also runs a dance school ‘Sivapuvanam Natiyalaya’ in Madurai (since 2010), organises dance programmes, and works as a dance teacher at the Dolphin Group of Schools in Madurai and Deepawarsana Isai Kalanjiyam in Thanjavur. Like many other refugees in Tamil Nadu camps, Jegatheeswari’s parents left their home in Pesalai, Mannar district of Sri Lanka, due to the civil war in the 1990s and arrived in Rameswaram without passports. To make a living here, they switched to construction works.