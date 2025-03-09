Braille-ing the trail in fight for access

CHENNAI: December 29, a Sunday morning in 2013. Miranda Tomkinson, a person with hearing and visual disabilities, enters the UGC NET examination hall at MGR Janaki College in Chennai, with his head held high. With a tense face, he receives the question paper, but in Braille, marking a victorious end to his legal battle. Thanks to a Madras High Court directive, his months-long struggle has ultimately earned him a place in history as the first visually-challenged candidate to receive a question paper in Braille for the UGC NET exam.

Miranda, a deaf-blind lecturer employed on a contract basis at the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), is on a mission to improve society’s understanding of people with disabilities. With two books in the pipeline and dreams of making a film flying high, Miranda’s focus revolves around a single goal — raising awareness about individuals with multiple disabilities, particularly deaf-blind persons, to make their lives more accessible.

Born into an Anglo-Indian family in Chennai, Miranda inherited his resilience from his father, also a deaf-blind person who worked in the railways. Growing up, Miranda studied in special schools till Class 9 and later transitioned into a mainstream school. “I was born blind and started losing my hearing ability by the age of 14. It was a challenging time, especially while pursuing my higher secondary education. However, I wanted to study in an inclusive environment without segregation, and my teachers supported me; enabling me to pass with distinction,” he recalled. Beating hurdles, this 45-year-old went on to complete postgraduate degrees in Sociology and Special Education, becoming possibly the first deaf-blind person in the country to earn both BEd and MEd degrees in Special Education. “While starting my higher education at Loyola College, I was gradually losing my hearing ability. Several of my friends would read textbooks to me, shouting out loud, so that I could hear,” he said.