IT professional transforms lives of para table tennis players in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: In the bustling metropolis of Coimbatore, where the relentless pulse of technology meets the yearning for human connection, a remarkable story unfolds. Not in the sterile glow of computer screens, but in the heart of a rehabilitation centre, where hope takes the form of a ping-pong ball.
Here, Meenakshi Chandran, a 34-year-old IT professional, is rewriting the rules of the game. For over a year, she has been a beacon of hope for aspiring para table tennis players, offering her expertise free of charge. She has shaped the skills of over 20 trainees, many of whom have bagged medals in tournaments like the Chief Minister’s Trophy and Khelo India 2023.
Meenakshi’s journey with table tennis began in a government-aided school in Coimbatore. “When I was in Class 6,” she recalled, “our school had no dedicated sports coaches. During one physical education period, our teachers introduced us to table tennis and encouraged me a lot.” Determined to improve, she participated in an inter-school competition in Class 7 but lost due to a lack of coaching. Observing her opponents, she joined an academy and honed her skills, eventually competing at the state and national levels.
Her passion for social service, instilled by her father, led her to help people on the streets even during her college days. This dedication to sport and to helping others continued even after marriage when she moved to Kenya. Though financial constraints forced her to stop playing competitively, her desire to help others grew stronger. After joining an IT company, she participated in outreach programmes, scouting talent and awarding certificates to deserving students.
A visit to a government school for special children in RS Puram proved to be a turning point. Despite not knowing sign language, she used gestures to train deaf and mute students in table tennis. Although the programme was discontinued after a few months, Meenakshi had found her calling.
Recognising the lack of dedicated academies for para table tennis players, Meenakshi was introduced to the Ganga Spine Rehab Centre through a friend. There, she met Suresh, a wheelchair user and table tennis player, who shared his struggles while training at a conventional academy. Inspired, Meenakshi initiated her own training sessions at the rehab centre, tailoring her coaching to the specific needs of para players.
“Even I was not familiar with the techniques required to train para players,” she admitted. “I gradually understood their needs by sitting in a wheelchair and playing alongside them,” she added.
One of the most inspiring moments in her journey was when a 23-year-old player with autism from Ooty approached her. “At first, I was unsure how I would train him,” she shared. “But his eagerness to learn moved me. Initially, it was challenging, but with time, he improved and even won a prize in a college event.”
Today, over 20 students train under Meenakshi, utilising the two table tennis boards at the rehab centre. She conducts sessions on weekends and even after office hours during tournament seasons. In 2025, she registered her Coimbatore Para Table Tennis Committee, affiliated with the Coimbatore Table Tennis Association, enabling her to organise competitions.
However, financial constraints remain. “I mostly rely on crowdfunding to take the players to matches,” she said. “The current space is also insufficient. I have written to the collector for a separate training facility,” she said.
“A basic TT racket costs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000, while a professional-level racket costs around Rs 7,000. A table tennis board costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000. Even though my players have won medals in the Para National Championship, the Para National Ranking, the CM’s Trophy event and Khelo India 2023, we are yet to secure a permanent sponsor, ” she added. She also encourages married women to stay involved in sports. “If you can’t continue your sports career, at least come forward to impart your knowledge.”
(Anyone who wishes to support Meenakshi can contact her at 97895 51573)
