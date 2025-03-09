IT professional transforms lives of para table tennis players in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: In the bustling metropolis of Coimbatore, where the relentless pulse of technology meets the yearning for human connection, a remarkable story unfolds. Not in the sterile glow of computer screens, but in the heart of a rehabilitation centre, where hope takes the form of a ping-pong ball.

Here, Meenakshi Chandran, a 34-year-old IT professional, is rewriting the rules of the game. For over a year, she has been a beacon of hope for aspiring para table tennis players, offering her expertise free of charge. She has shaped the skills of over 20 trainees, many of whom have bagged medals in tournaments like the Chief Minister’s Trophy and Khelo India 2023.

Meenakshi’s journey with table tennis began in a government-aided school in Coimbatore. “When I was in Class 6,” she recalled, “our school had no dedicated sports coaches. During one physical education period, our teachers introduced us to table tennis and encouraged me a lot.” Determined to improve, she participated in an inter-school competition in Class 7 but lost due to a lack of coaching. Observing her opponents, she joined an academy and honed her skills, eventually competing at the state and national levels.

Her passion for social service, instilled by her father, led her to help people on the streets even during her college days. This dedication to sport and to helping others continued even after marriage when she moved to Kenya. Though financial constraints forced her to stop playing competitively, her desire to help others grew stronger. After joining an IT company, she participated in outreach programmes, scouting talent and awarding certificates to deserving students.

A visit to a government school for special children in RS Puram proved to be a turning point. Despite not knowing sign language, she used gestures to train deaf and mute students in table tennis. Although the programme was discontinued after a few months, Meenakshi had found her calling.