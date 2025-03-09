Prakasam district collector leads fight against bonded labour, rescuing victims

NELLORE: In the dusty villages and industrial pockets of Prakasam, a quiet revolution is underway. District Collector A Thameem Ansariya has made it her mission to eradicate bonded labour, rescuing the exploited and restoring their dignity. With a rare blend of authority and compassion, she is enforcing the law and transforming lives, proving that governance driven by justice can be truly impactful.
Under Ansariya’s leadership, Prakasam has become the first district in Andhra Pradesh to establish a vigilance committee on bonded labour, setting a precedent in tackling the issue. More than a bureaucratic milestone, the initiative is a lifeline for the voiceless, ensuring legal action against violators and rehabilitation for victims.
Her approach is multifaceted—aggressive rescue operations, strict enforcement, and large-scale awareness campaigns. “Every government stakeholder must take responsibility of this issue. We will ensure strict action against violators to make Prakasam free from bonded labour,” Ansariya said.
Recently, officials rescued two minors trafficked from Madhya Pradesh to an aquaculture unit in Karavadi village near Ongole. Stripped of their wages and phones, they were trapped—until Ansariya intervened. She directed Ongole Revenue Divisional Officer Lakshmi Prasanna to lead the rescue, ensuring the children were issued release certificates and reunited with their families.
In another operation, eight workers were freed after being trapped for eight years in a timber unit, while two others were rescued from a shrimp farm after six months of forced labour. These are not isolated but part of a system Ansariya has built—one that combines surprise inspections, swift rescues, and rehabilitation to dismantle exploitation at its roots.
Ansariya believes that prevention is as crucial as rescue. Between February 10 and 16, her administration launched an awareness campaign that reached over 13,404 people. Posters, rallies, and mobile LED displays carried the message that exploitation has no place in Prakasam. Workshops brought workers, law enforcement, and industries together, fostering accountability and equipping vulnerable communities with the knowledge to resist bonded labour traps. “Awareness is our shield,” she said, underscoring her proactive approach.
The Vigilance Committee, chaired by Ansariya, spearheads inspections, legal proceedings, and rehabilitation efforts. Rescued workers receive financial aid and employment support, while offenders face prosecution.
Prakasam Collector Ansariya, a 2015-batch IAS officer, previously served as Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner and Annamayya Joint Collector. She has been married to Srikakulam Collector Manajir Jilani Samoon, she stands as an inspiration to young women aspiring to join civil service, proving that perseverance can shape meaningful leadership.