Prakasam district collector leads fight against bonded labour, rescuing victims

NELLORE: In the dusty villages and industrial pockets of Prakasam, a quiet revolution is underway. District Collector A Thameem Ansariya has made it her mission to eradicate bonded labour, rescuing the exploited and restoring their dignity. With a rare blend of authority and compassion, she is enforcing the law and transforming lives, proving that governance driven by justice can be truly impactful.

Under Ansariya’s leadership, Prakasam has become the first district in Andhra Pradesh to establish a vigilance committee on bonded labour, setting a precedent in tackling the issue. More than a bureaucratic milestone, the initiative is a lifeline for the voiceless, ensuring legal action against violators and rehabilitation for victims.

Her approach is multifaceted—aggressive rescue operations, strict enforcement, and large-scale awareness campaigns. “Every government stakeholder must take responsibility of this issue. We will ensure strict action against violators to make Prakasam free from bonded labour,” Ansariya said.

Recently, officials rescued two minors trafficked from Madhya Pradesh to an aquaculture unit in Karavadi village near Ongole. Stripped of their wages and phones, they were trapped—until Ansariya intervened. She directed Ongole Revenue Divisional Officer Lakshmi Prasanna to lead the rescue, ensuring the children were issued release certificates and reunited with their families.