Women break gender barriers, take on key roles in railways

TIRUPATI: Braving numerous challenges, personal and professional, these women have taken the track less taken and remain committed and determined in their job of track maintainers, with more focus and result-oriented efforts than their male counterparts.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, TNIE interacted with three women railway gang workers at Renigunta Railway Station, where they work under demanding conditions.

They work in isolated, abandoned areas far from the railway station, covering at least 10 km a day by foot to maintain the railway tracks to ensure safety of thousands of passengers.

Their work includes greasing, clearing debris, and inspecting the track condition which is infested with snakes, scorpions, and other hazardous creatures while clearing overgrowth.

G Chandramma, a 57-year-old woman working as Railway Track Maintainer since 1993 , shared her journey: “I joined as a track maintainer in 1993, without any formal education, on a temporary basis following my husband’s sudden death. Since then, I have never looked back despite the difficulties. I had no professional skills at first, but I learned through experience. I have one son, and he’s now looking for a job. For the past 30 years, I have worked among men, balancing both my personal and professional life.”

She proudly recalled that five years ago, their track maintenance gang was awarded for best service by the DRM of Gunthakal.

“My only wish is to see my son settled before I retire,” she added.