Art carving, brick by brick

ONGOLE: Dasari Srinivasulu (31) a lower middle class youth from Bapuji Colony in Tangutur mandal of Prakasam district was a high school dropout. Due to his family financial troubles, he left school at the age of 14 while in Class IX and started getting a livelihood through various labour works. Finally he settled as a Hospital Operation theatre assistant in a Ongole-based ENT hospital. Though he stopped his formal education, his thirst to acquire new skills never ended and he started sand sculpting on the banks of Musi- a local stream.

Later he turned his interests into making miniature, micro articles. Then he thought about making the lowest price material articles and he found that the earthen bricks are those materials as a suitable canvas to showcase his artistic skills.

Then he started brick carvings, a unique form of art which needs highest grade of concentration and skills as the bricks are made-up with a special type of material that have both hard and brittle characters. It needs lot of time and patience to carving- out the desired shape of any imagination with all minute details in a brick. It’s a special and unique kind of art.

Struggling a lot initially, Srinivasulu learnt on his own how to identify a real earthen brick which suits his requirements and how to carve the desired structure it over years of continuous efforts which he has mastered over the passing of time.

Now, he can carve anything he wish to depict on a brick material with life. This brought him recognition as an artist with his unique brick carving art skills and many likes his hand-made brick carving artefacts.