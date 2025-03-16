SSA official’s shock-proof Polymer Pump a boon to farmers

VIZIANAGARAM: Dr A Rama Rao, Additional Project Coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Vizianagaram, has been granted a 20-year patent by the Intellectual Property of India for his “Polymer Pulley Driven Centrifugal Pump.” He conducted extensive research on the design, development, and performance evaluation of a polymer-cast centrifugal pump at Dr NTR College of Agricultural Engineering under Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University for the past ten years. Vizianagaram District Collector BR Ambedkar and SSA State officials congratulated Ramarao and his team on securing the patent and encouraged them to commence large-scale manufacturing of the pumps for agricultural, domestic, and industrial applications.

Rama Rao, a native of Konisa village in Gajapathinagaram mandal, previously served as an assistant professor at the College of Horticulture, Parvathipuram, under Dr YSR Horticulture University. He did his PhD on polymer-cast centrifugal pumps in 2017. The idea for the innovation stemmed from electrocution of farmers’ while operating centrifugal pumps. Determined to develop a lightweight, cost-effective, corrosion-resistant, and electric shock-proof pump, he embarked on his research in 2013.

As part of his study, Rama Rao and his team selected a 5.7 kg cast iron pump worth Rs 1,200 and analysed over 400 types of plastics with mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties comparable to cast iron. They identified seven engineering plastics capable of replacing iron in centrifugal pumps and ultimately selected three: cast nylon, Delrin, and UHMWF. With assistance from the Central Institute of Tool Design, Hyderabad, they designed and fabricated the polymer-based pump.