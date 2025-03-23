An Anganwadi worker dedicated to Swachhata

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For over a decade, Anganwadi worker Gadala Lakshmi has been a pillar of support for women and children of Pallakadiyam village at Rajanagaram Mandal in East Godavari district.
From caring for toddlers to promoting health awareness, her commitment to service has earned her accolades, culminating in a prestigious award presented by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at a Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra programme in Tanuku on March 15.
Lakshmi, who has been working at the Number-2 Anganwadi Centre (Kalavacherla sector), begins her day by tending to 20 toddlers, ensuring proper nutrition and hygiene. In the afternoon, she visits homes to support pregnant and lactating mothers, advocates for menstrual hygiene, and assists victims of domestic violence. Despite being called away for vaccination drives and other government initiatives, she remains dedicated to her role.
Belonging to a poor Dalit family, Lakshmi passed her tenth class before marrying a relative. However, tragedy struck when her husband succumbed to kidney-related ailments. Left to fend for herself and her son, whom she admitted to a local engineering college, Lakshmi devoted herself to Anganwadi's work, earning respect for her relentless service.
East Godavari district Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director recommended Lakshmi’s name for the award in recognition of her services. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “It is the greatest day of my life. I am just a small worker in the ICDS, doing my duty to serve toddlers and follow the job chart. I owe my gratitude to Collector P Prasanthi and ICDS officials Vijayakumari and Nagamani.”
Lakshmi’s Anganwadi Centre is a model of early childhood care and education (ECCE), offering locally provided uniform, child-friendly furniture, learning toys, and vibrant walls adorned with Telugu and English alphabets. Visitors are welcomed with cheers as children enthusiastically recite rhymes. Lakshmi also ensures pregnant women and new mothers maintain hygiene, regularly inspecting household toilets and guiding families on sanitation practices. “We visit homes to educate women on cleanliness and maintain child health cards for children below six years,” she said.
Despite working long hours—often up to 15 hours a day—Lakshmi finds immense joy in her work. “I teach children proper handwashing techniques and make them practise it regularly,” she added. She has not been unable to construct a house on the plot allotted to her due to financial constraints. “Despite several hardships, I am happy serving the children,” she said.
Lakshmi firmly believes in the power of cleanliness. “Hygiene is the key to a successful life. We can only perform well when we stay healthy,” she said.