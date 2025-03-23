An Anganwadi worker dedicated to Swachhata

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: For over a decade, Anganwadi worker Gadala Lakshmi has been a pillar of support for women and children of Pallakadiyam village at Rajanagaram Mandal in East Godavari district.

From caring for toddlers to promoting health awareness, her commitment to service has earned her accolades, culminating in a prestigious award presented by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at a Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra programme in Tanuku on March 15.

Lakshmi, who has been working at the Number-2 Anganwadi Centre (Kalavacherla sector), begins her day by tending to 20 toddlers, ensuring proper nutrition and hygiene. In the afternoon, she visits homes to support pregnant and lactating mothers, advocates for menstrual hygiene, and assists victims of domestic violence. Despite being called away for vaccination drives and other government initiatives, she remains dedicated to her role.

Belonging to a poor Dalit family, Lakshmi passed her tenth class before marrying a relative. However, tragedy struck when her husband succumbed to kidney-related ailments. Left to fend for herself and her son, whom she admitted to a local engineering college, Lakshmi devoted herself to Anganwadi's work, earning respect for her relentless service.

East Godavari district Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director recommended Lakshmi’s name for the award in recognition of her services. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “It is the greatest day of my life. I am just a small worker in the ICDS, doing my duty to serve toddlers and follow the job chart. I owe my gratitude to Collector P Prasanthi and ICDS officials Vijayakumari and Nagamani.”